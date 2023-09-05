Tom Brady predicts Aaron Rodgers will have 'great year' as he starts 1st Jets season

Aaron Rodgers is among the star quarterbacks who have changed teams after thriving somewhere else following in the footsteps of players like Brett Favre, Joe Namath, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning.

Rodgers was traded from the Green Bay Packers to embark on a new journey with the New York Jets – and he is ripe for success. Not only did the Jets add some of Rodgers’ longtime colleagues to the roster and coaching staff, he is joining a team that had the Offensive Rookie of the Year in Garrett Wilson and an emerging running back in Breece Hall in addition to acquiring Dalvin Cook.

Brady, who led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title in his first season with the team, talked about what it was like joining a new organization.

"There's a different energy about it. It's a newness. It's a fresh start to try to take where you've been, to bring all the good and then not to bring the tough lessons, you know? Because sometimes the tough lessons always remain unless you work through 'em, you know?" Rodgers said in the season debut of "Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray."

"So it's like you go through a lot of years at one place and there's a lot of, I would say, mental scar tissue, from losses or relationships or certain experiences. Oh, this guy had said this once, or that teammate, or this coach or that general manager."

"Now you go to a new place and you have none of that. So now you can just hopefully bring your best knowing that you probably didn't do everything right where you were, but you tried your best. And now you get to go to a new place with a different type of emotional energy."

Brady said he was "excited" to see what Rodgers can do with Gang Green.

"He'll be invigorated. Looks like he's having a good time up to this year. I know he has been engaged in the offseason, which is always great, and really trying to connect with his teammates," Brady added. "So I'm excited to see what he does. They have a really good team. They have a really good offense. And, you know, Aaron's been, when he's got good receivers, man, it's pretty dangerous. … I think he's gonna have a great year."

Rodgers’ first regular-season appearance for the Jets will come Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.