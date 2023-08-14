Former NFL running back Alex Collins dead at 28

Alex Collins, a former NFL running back who played for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens between 2016 and 2021, has died. He was 28.

The Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh released statements on Collins’ death on Monday night.

"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly," Harbaugh said. "I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex's family. May he now rest in God's eternal peace."

The Ravens added, "With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."

The Seahawks said they were "heartbroken."

The cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

Collins was a standout running back at Arkansas before the Seahawks selected Collins in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played one initial season with Seattle before he later joined the Ravens.

He played two seasons in Baltimore before he re-signed with Seattle. He was out of the league after the 2021 season and played in the USFL in 2023.

In 50 NFL games, he ran for 1,997 yards and 18 touchdowns.