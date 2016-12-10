NFL Round Up: NY on Top, Romo Bounces Back & Tony Gonzalez Keeps Going

next Image 1 of 3

Let’s mix it up this week.

Sanchize gets help from the D, a tale of two halves

The New York Jets defense helped save QB Mark Sánchez from… Mark Sánchez.

In the first half he threw an interception and lost a fumble to those surprising Buffalo Bills.

In the third quarter he threw a touchdown pass to WR Santonio Holmes.

He ended up throwing for 230 yards and was 20/28. The Jets won 27-11.

The Jets, Bills & New England Patriots sit at 5-3 in the AFC East with the Pats technically holding on to tiebreaker to lead the division.

Eli leads the G-Men to a comeback Victory over the Pats

Speaking of the Patriots, they faced the New York Giants for the first time since being upset by QB Eli Manning and friends in the 2007 Super Bowl.

You remember, right? When the Pats perfect season was lost on the biggest event of the year?

The Giants reminded QB Tom Brady & TE Aaron Hernández that anything can and will happen in the National Football League.

According to ESPN.com, Hernández scored a touchdown, which tied the game early in the fourth quarter.

But it was Manning who summoned some leftover magic from 2007 to lead his team down the field to get the touchdown and the 24-20 win in the final seconds the fourth quarter.

Giants WR Victor Cruz had 6 catches for 91 yards and was involved in a key penalty on Pats safety Sergio Brown which set up the Giants for the winning TD score.

Tony Gonzalez keeps on trucking

The Atlanta Falcons easily handled the winless Indianapolis Colts 31-7 Sunday. The Colts season is over and they hope QB Peyton Manning will never… EVER be hurt again.

Future Hall of Famer TE Tony González added yet another 1-yard touchdown catch to his resume. He had 4 catches for 36 yards for the Falcons.

Chargers lose again

No matter how much San Diego Chargers QB Philip Rivers yells it won’t stop the fact that the Chargers have lost three straight games.

It was a high scoring game but the undefeated (8-0) Green Bay Packers beat the Bolts 45-38 in San Diego, CA.

The Chargers are still missing their defensive lineman Luis Castillo who has missed almost all of the season with a broken leg. They fall to 4-4.

FACTOID: The Chargers have a Latino starting offensive lineman Louis Vásquez, who is of Mexican descent and Castillo who when healthy is their starting defensive lineman, he is of Dominican descent.

Cowboys get a win

I’m really not that excited that the Dallas Cowboys beat the Seattle Seahawks 23-13 Sunday and that QB Tony Romo threw for 279 yards and two touchdown passes.

Why doesn’t this make me happy?

Because it’s the Seahawks and they stink, they’re 2-6. The Cowboys are now 4-4.

Next week the Boys face the Buffalo Bills who they beat twice in Super Bowl during their glory years. I long for the early 90s yet again, a time of championships, grunge music and flannel. Those were the days.

Other Notes:

Head coach Ron Rivera’s Carolina Panthers have a bye week.

Tonight Juan Castillo’s Philadelphia Eagles defense takes on offensive lineman Roberto Garza and the Chicago Bears.

Victor García is an associate producer for Fox News Channel and a regular contributor to FoxNewsLatino.com.

