NFL Rookie of the Year candidate Bijan Robinson on C4 Energy drink, his faith and namesake mustard

The rookie season of Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, the No. 8 overall draft selection, has gotten off to a stellar start.

The former Texas Longhorns All-American finished last week's game against the Green Bay Packers with 172 total yards. The majority of those yards, 124, came via the run, but Robinson also picked up 48 yards through the air.

In Week 1, Robinson had a highlight-reel run, making multiple Carolina Panthers defenders miss tackles before scoring his first NFL touchdown.

Robinson recently teamed up with C4 Energy for its fall "Energy That Hits" campaign.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"For me, I just feel like it really just gives my body a rush … it lets my body feel the energy. You can use it before workouts … practice. It just helps me stay extremely explosive," Robinson told Fox News Digital of C4 Energy.

C4's formula is sugar-free and does not contain artificial colors or dyes. Robinson said the ingredients help demonstrate how seriously the company takes prioritizing athletes' health.

"Being a pro athlete and having zero sugar in the drinks it gives you a lot more confidence to drink it and to consume it in your body because you don't gotta worry any of that restricted ingredients or anything like because its always on the healthy side, and you're trying to perform at your very best."

FALCONS' BIJAN ROBINSON HOPES TO HAVE STARTED TREND AFTER HIGH SELECTION

Robinson has been vocal about his faith and routinely uses his platform to share messages of kindness and inspiration. His account on X, formerly Twitter, says, "God is the only way." He said his faith has been a big part in allowing him to become the person and football player he is today.

"My faith is my biggest thing when it comes to everything." Robinson told Fox News Digital. "My belief in God, my trust in God, and I think it's important … just the platform God has given to really put for the world to see. Just because, obviously, we would not have been in without the Lord and what he's done in my life and all of our lives. And I think it's good to talk to people and connect to people on a different level of faith.

"I put these things out on Sundays … It's like a Godly message of positivity because I feel like it's important that people get that. Because a lot of people can't go to church. If you can't hear a pastor on Sunday or if you can't really connect with the word in a different way, you say that, and it gives you something to pretty much smile about."

Robinson rushed for 56 yards and had 27 yards receiving and a touchdown in his NFL debut, a 24-10 victory over the Falcons' NFC South rival, the Carolina Panthers.

He delivered a better performance against the Packers. The Falcons moved to 2-0 on the season after the one-point win over Green Bay. Atlanta's first two games on the season were at home at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In Week 3, the Falcons head out on the road for the first time in 2023.

Robinson said playing at Texas helped him get used to playing in hostile road environments. He said his preparation throughout the week will stay the same as he gets ready for his first NFL road game.

"My preparation, it's not gonna change. It's just like college. … In college, every away environment I played in was a hostile environment. I never had a game where it was like home when we were away. I'm going to prepare the same way. We understand that it's going to be noisy, but that's what comes with the game. You plan around that and make sure that we'll be ready for that atmosphere."

In August 2022, Robinson launched his own gourmet Dijon mustard, Bijan Mustardson. He said the idea came about during a C4 Energy event.

"They came to us (Bijan and his marketing team) with an idea. … I think it was at a C4 event at TopGolf. They showed us so many different ideas and what we can do with it. At first, we were like, ‘This is actually insane’ … like if we get this going then we can actually make something happen with this. And six months from that date, it was one of the biggest condiments in the country.

"It being more than just a condiment and more of like a trendsetting thing and something that just makes people happy. I think that's just really cool."

Bijan Mustardson is available online and in grocery stores in Texas. Robinson and his team are working on getting the mustard on shelves in Publix stores on the East Coast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Falcons look to remain undefeated when they take on the Detroit Lions in Week 3. The Lions are looking to bounce back from Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.