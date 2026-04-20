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NFL Draft

NFL restricts access to draft prospects' contact info after 2025 Shedeur Sanders prank call: report

Each franchise will designate a single point of contact responsible for safeguarding prospect phone numbers

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
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The NFL is tightening its prospects’ contact information list for this year’s NFL Draft after the prank call to Shedeur Sanders as he slid down the draft board last April.

As Sanders fell out of the first round, and even further after not being taken in the second or third rounds on Day 2 of the draft, he was prank called by Jax Ulbrich, the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who wrote down Sanders’ phone number from his father’s open iPad while visiting home.

Now, the NFL is limiting the access of the prospects’ contact information to one person within each franchise, according to The Athletic.

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Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders watching from the sidelines at Huntington Bank Field

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches from the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field on Dec. 7, 2025. (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images)

"The relevant contact information will be provided by the league to a single point of contact at the club in football operations," a league spokesman told the outlet. "This individual will be responsible for safeguarding the numbers."

The moment involving Sanders ended up going viral, as he was live-streaming a draft party with his family and friends when he got the call from someone impersonating New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis before the No. 40 overall pick the team owned.

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The Saints were among teams who were in the quarterback market heading into the draft, and they didn’t select one in the first round. Meanwhile, other quarterback-needy teams like the Tennessee Titans (Cam Ward, No. 1) and New York Giants (Jaxson Dart, No. 25) already settled the position on day one.

Instead of taking Sanders, the Saints settled on Louisville’s Tyler Shough in the second round. Sanders would have to wait until the fifth round to be taken by the Cleveland Browns, who also selected Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel in the third round the day prior.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders reacting on the sideline during an NFL game

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Jeff Ulbrich later apologized for his son’s actions, where he also shouldered blame for the leaked phone number in the first place.

"My actions of not protecting confidential data were inexcusable," Ulbrich said at a news conference at the Falcons' facility. "My son's actions were absolutely inexcusable, and for that we are both deeply sorry."

The NFL fined the Falcons $250,000 and Jeff Ulbrich was docked $100,000.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks to pass during NFL game against Buffalo Bills

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (David Richard/AP)

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"I promise my son and I will work hard to demonstrate we are better than this," Ulbrich added.  

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Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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