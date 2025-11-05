NFL reduces Frankie Luvu’s suspension to fine after third hip-drop tackle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu will be on the field for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions after a successful appeal of his one-game suspension, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Luvu was suspended one game without pay by the NFL for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players. His latest hiccup came on Sunday night when he made his third hip-drop tackle of the season during Washington’s 38-14 loss to Seattle.

He was previously fined in Weeks 4 and 8.

League officials pointed to Rule 12, Section 2, Article 18 (a)(b), which states, "It is a foul if a player uses the following technique to bring a runner to the ground: (a) grabs the runner with one or both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and (b) unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and/or trapping the runner’s leg(s) at or below the knee."

But on Tuesday, the league announced that after hearing Luvu's appeal, the suspension was reduced to a $100,000 fine.

"Hearing officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, reduced the one-game suspension of Washington’s Frankie Luvu to a $100,000 fine. Luvu is eligible to play on Sunday," Michael Signora, NFL senior vice president of football and international communications, said in a post on social media.

Luvu stood to lose his game-day check worth $508,833.

Luvu is in his second year with the Commanders. He proved to be a reliable tackler in 2024, appearing in all 17 games and recording 99 tackles, eight sacks, seven pass breakups and one interception.

In nine games this season, he has 50 tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Fox News Digital's Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.