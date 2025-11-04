NFL suspends Commanders linebacker after third hip-drop tackle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL suspended Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu for one game on Monday as he performed too many hip-drop tackles during the season.

The NFL said Luvu repeatedly committed violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players. He made his third hip-drop tackle of the season in Sunday night’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, according to the league.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

League officials pointed to Rule 12, Section 2, Article 18 (a)(b), which stated, "It is a foul if a player uses the following technique to bring a runner to the ground: (a) grabs the runner with one or both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and (b) unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and/or trapping the runner’s leg(s) at or below the knee."

Luvu is allowed to appeal the suspension under the collective bargaining agreement. He was suspended for the previous two hip-drop tackles.

As of now, he’s set to miss the Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions.

NFL GREAT TROY AIKMAN FIRES BACK AT JERRY JONES' TRADE PLAN AMID LOSING EFFORT: 'HE MAY WANT TO CANCEL'

Luvu is in his second year with the Commanders. He proved to be a reliable tackler in 2024, appearing in all 17 games and recording 99 tackles, eight sacks, seven pass breakups and one interception.

In nine games this season, he has 50 tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

The Commanders have been hit by the injury bug throughout the season. Jayden Daniels suffered a gruesome arm injury on Sunday too, which will knock him out for a few weeks and possibly longer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington is 3-6 this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.