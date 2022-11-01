NFL power rankings: Eagles stick to the top as division leaders change hands

The 2022 NFL season is through the first eight weeks and the Philadelphia Eagles showed just how dangerous they could be in their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has an arsenal of weapons he can turn to at any time to put on a big performance. Hurts had four touchdown passes, including three to A.J. Brown, in the win. While the team sits on top going into Week 9, plenty of competition abounds in their own conference.

The NFC East is as tough as ever with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants both sitting at six wins while the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks are entering Week 9 as leaders in their respective divisions.

In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills put on an offensive onslaught against the Green Bay Packers while the Baltimore Ravens claimed the AFC North lead with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here’s how the power rankings look heading into Week 9.

--

1). Philadelphia Eagles (7-0)

Previous rank: 1

Week 8 result: 35-13 win over Steelers

Week 9 matchup: Thursday @ Texans

The Eagles are off to their best start since 2004. Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and the defense are firing on all cylinders. They will only soar from here.

--

2). Buffalo Bills (6-1)

Previous rank: 2

Week 8 result: 27-17 win over Packers

Week 9 matchup: Sunday @ Jets

The Bills proved again just how dangerous they can be with another 100-yard receiving performance from Stefon Diggs. Buffalo remains a major threat in the AFC.

--

3). Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

Previous rank: 3

Week 8 result: Bye

Week 9 matchup: Sunday vs. Titans

Patrick Mahomes got another weapon thanks to Kansas City’s acquisition of Kadarius Toney. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the offense.

--

4). Minnesota Vikings (6-1)

Previous rank: 4

Week 8 result: 34-26 win over Cardinals

Week 9 matchup: Sunday @ Commanders

The Vikings run into a streaking Commanders team on Sunday. Dalvin Cook has been excellent on the ground, but consistency will be the main factor if the team wants to maintain their NFC North lead.

--

5). Dallas Cowboys (6-2)

Previous rank: 6

Week 8 result: 49-29 win over Bears

Week 9 matchup: Bye

Dallas’ defense is only getting stronger as the team progresses. A rest halfway though the season is only going to make them stronger.

--

6). Tennessee Titans (5-2)

Previous rank: 9

Week 8 result: 17-10 win over Texans

Week 9 matchup: Sunday @ Chiefs

Tennessee appeared to be back on track with Derrick Henry rushing for over 200 yards against the Texans. But a matchup with the Chiefs awaits them in Week 9.

--

7). Baltimore Ravens (5-3)

Previous rank: 10

Week 8 result: 27-22 win over Buccaneers

Week 9 matchup: Monday @ Saints

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens showed resiliency in their comeback win over the Buccaneers. Adding Roquan Smith on defense makes them even more dangerous. Baltimore has control of the AFC North right now and are in position to keep that lead should they keep on winning.

--

8). Seattle Seahawks (5-3)

Previous rank: 12

Week 8 result: 27-13 win over Giants

Week 9 matchup: Sunday @ Cardinals

Geno Smith has the Seahawks clicking through eight weeks with Seattle on top of the NFC West. A matchup with the Cardinals awaits them.

--

9). New York Giants (6-2)

Previous rank: 5

Week 8 result: 27-13 loss to Seahawks

Week 9 matchup: Bye

The Giants took a step back in their loss to Seattle. New York’s offense looked a bit stagnant. A bye week could do them some good here.

--

10). Miami Dolphins (5-3)

Previous rank: 11

Week 8 result: 31-27 win over Lions

Week 9 matchup: Sunday @ Bears

Miami may have to pay Tyreek Hill even more after his performances this season. Hill is electrifying the offense and has helped the Dolphins stay in contention for the AFC East lead.

--

11). New York Jets (5-3)

12). Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

13). San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

14). Cincinnati Bengals (4-4)

15). New England Patriots (4-4)

16). Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)

17). Washington Commanders (4-4)

18). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

19). Cleveland Browns (3-5)

20). Green Bay Packers (3-5)

21). New Orleans Saints (3-5)

22). Denver Broncos (3-5)

23). Los Angeles Rams (3-4)

24). Arizona Cardinals (3-5)

25). Chicago Bears (3-5)

26). Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1)

27). Las Vegas Raiders (2-5)

28). Carolina Panthers (2-6)

29). Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6)

30). Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)

31). Houston Texans (1-5-1)

32). Detroit Lions (1-6)