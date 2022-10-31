Tom Brady welcomes 'unfamiliar' road as Bucs drop to 3-5: 'Losing sucks'

Tom Brady learned in Week 8 that there’s a first time for everything.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped 3-5 following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, it was the first time Brady had ever fallen to that mark in his professional career.

Brady and legendary sportscaster Jim Gray talked about it on the latest episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast. Gray noted Brady was an "unfamiliar territory" when it came to his and his team’s record

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"You know what, I'm glad it's unfamiliar," Brady said. "I want this to be as unfamiliar as possible. Losing sucks and we've put a lot into winning, just like every team does. And no one's feeling sorry for the Bucs. We know that and we gotta go change it.

"So, I think the attitude is, there's no surrender. There's nobody that's backing down from the challenge. We’ve faced adversity before. We all have. You face adversity in your professional life. You face adversity in other aspects of life. It all builds resilience and you learn how to deal with the adversities and hopefully they make you stronger. So we're gonna go out there this week and we're gonna try to be the best we could be this week. Who cares what happened in the past eight weeks? Our record is what it is. We're not changing it. We can't change any game that we've had. All we can do is learn from the last eight weeks and try to apply it in a winning way this week. And, you know, it's a big challenge for us. So we're gonna see what we were made of. And I think time will tell all."

TOM BRADY 'FOCUSED ON TWO THINGS' AMID 'AMICABLE' SPLIT FROM GISELE BÜNDCHEN

Brady threw for 325 yards in Tampa Bay’s 27-22 loss to Baltimore and threw just one touchdown after not throwing any last week against the Carolina Panthers. Tampa Bay led 10-3 at the half, but Baltimore outscored them 14-0 in the third quarter and never looked back, going on a 21-3 run at one point.

Now, Tampa Bay has to claw its way back on top of the division. The Atlanta Falcons won on Sunday, moving to 4-4 and took over first place in the division. Luckily for the Buccaneers, they were able to beat the Falcons in their matchup earlier this season.

The Buccaneers now have to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.

"A very good team that plays us very difficult. They're a tough team to go against. They rush the quarterback well. They do a very good job controlling the ball on offense, very well coached, and that's why they won the Super Bowl last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They have a great pass rush. They got Bobby Wagner at middle linebacker, Jalen Ramsey. They’ve got a very good secondary. Nick Scott's back there. He's playing great football, too. We’ve got our work cut out for us. It doesn't get any easier, especially when you're not playing as well as you're capable of. But we've gotta figure out a way and we gotta, first of all, it starts in practice and we’ve got a tough week of practice ahead because we have to make improvements. And that's what football season's all about."