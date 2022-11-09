NFL power rankings: Eagles maintain undefeated record, Seahawks inch closer to the top

The Philadelphia Eagles reign supreme going into Week 10 with the Kansas City Chiefs not really too far behind them in the AFC.

The Eagles had the luxury of playing a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans and will get the extra day to prepare for the Washington Commanders. The Chiefs will look to build upon a key conference comeback win over the Tennessee Titans in overtime.

The Buffalo Bills will look to bounce back against the Minnesota Vikings but may have to be either without Josh Allen or at the very least not have him at 100% due to an elbow injury. The Vikings will look to make a statement win and improve to 8-1 on the season.

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are also back in action on Sunday, and the Seattle Seahawks will look to continue their surprise run in Germany against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Here’s how the power rankings stand before Week 10.

--

1). Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)

Previous rank: 1

Week 9 result: 29-17 win over Texans

Week 10 matchup: Monday vs. Commanders

The Eagles maintained their winning ways with a convincing victory over the Texans. Philly will look to stay strong against the Commanders.

--

2). Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)

Previous rank: 3

Week 9 result: 20-17 win over Titans

Week 10 matchup: Sunday vs. Jaguars

The Chiefs were stagnant for most of the game against the Titans, but a late surged led by Patrick Mahomes and the inability of the Titans to have a passing game helped late.

--

3). Minnesota Vikings (7-1)

Previous rank: 4

Week 9 result: 20-17 win over Commanders

Week 10 matchup: Sunday @ Bills

The Vikings needed a comeback to beat the Commanders last week. They will have a prove-it game against the Bills on the horizon.

--

4). Buffalo Bills (6-2)

Previous rank: 2

Week 9 result: 20-17 loss to Jets

Week 10 matchup: Sunday vs. Vikings

Josh Allen was injured in Buffalo’s loss to the Jets and now may be without him for their matchup against the Vikings.

--

5). Dallas Cowboys (6-2)

Previous rank: 5

Week 9 result: Bye

Week 10 matchup: Sunday @ Packers

Mike McCarthy will get to do battle against his former team. The Cowboys should be fresh and ready to go for a big Week 10 game.

--

6). Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

Previous rank: 7

Week 9 result: 27-13 win over Saints

Week 10 matchup: Bye

The Ravens were able to put the Saints away and now have a bye.

--

7). Seattle Seahawks (6-3)

Previous rank: 8

Week 9 result: 31-21 win over Cardinals

Week 10 matchup: Sunday vs. Buccaneers (in Munich)

The Seahawks get to partake in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany. They will need to have answers for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

--

8). New York Jets (6-3)

Previous rank: 11

Week 9 result: 20-17 win over Bills

Week 10 matchup: Bye

The Jets enter their bye riding high after a three-point win over the Bills.

--

9). Miami Dolphins (6-3)

Previous rank: 10

Week 9 result: 35-32 win over Bears

Week 10 matchup: Sunday vs. Browns

The Dolphins showcased what their offense is capable of against the Bears. Their defense will have to step up against the Browns.

--

10). New York Giants (6-2)

Previous rank: 9

Week 9 result: Bye

Week 10 matchup: Sunday vs. Texans

The Giants will look to rebound after a loss to the Seahawks and a bye week that saw Xavier McKinney hurt his hand in an ATV crash. The lowly Texans would be a good start.

--

11). Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

12). Tennessee Titans (5-3)

13). New England Patriots (5-4)

14). Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

15). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)

16). San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

17). Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

18). Washington Commanders (4-5)

19). Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6)

20). Cleveland Browns (3-5)

21). Chicago Bears (3-6)

22). Denver Broncos (3-5)

23). Los Angeles Rams (3-5)

24). New Orleans Saints (3-6)

25). Green Bay Packers (3-6)

26). Arizona Cardinals (3-6)

27). Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1)

28). Detroit Lions (2-6)

29). Las Vegas Raiders (2-6)

30). Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6)

31). Carolina Panthers (2-7)

32). Houston Texans (1-6-1)