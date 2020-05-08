NFL Players Coalition, athletes, coaches call for federal probe into Ahmaud Arbery shooting death

The NFL Players Coalition and other athletes and coaches called on the Justice Department and the FBI to launch a federal investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in a letter Friday.

The letter, signed by 64 athletes and coaches including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, urged Attorney General William Barr to open an investigation into the Georgia shooting of a black jogger.

“The local investigation into this case is marred by conflicts, inaction, [the second assigned prosecutor’s] very deliberate attempt to ensure that Mr. Arbery received no justice, and the current prosecutor’s total failure to act until social media forced his hand,” the letter says. “The local police force can never be independent, as the elder-McMichael used to work there. And [the second assigned prosecutor’s] statements about the case surely have tainted the local jury pool. If people are to have faith in the justice system, the Department of Justice must act with the FBI leading the investigation.”

Former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin, the leader of the organization, posted the letter in full on Twitter.

Saints defensive back Malcolm Jenkins released a statement through the Players Coalition as well, according to Pro Football Talk.

“The absence of justice is ever present,” Jenkins said. “Another black life has been taken by a bullet and the slaying justified by white fear. A coordinated attack on a man, who did nothing more than go on a jog, was recorded and yet it took this long for police to make an arrest and for prosecutors to take the case to a grand jury. And this only happened because of public outcry. We need to eliminate laws like the citizens’ arrest law relied upon here, laws that justify the taking of innocent lives. We need elected officials who hold those who cause unmitigated harm accountable. We need massive change. The time is now — the cycle can’t continue.”

LeBron James was among the first prominent athletes to call for justice in the Arbery case.

“We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr [for real] ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family!” he tweeted.

Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested Thursday in the Feb. 23 shooting of Arbery. Georgia prosecutors vowed a thorough investigation. The father and son were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.