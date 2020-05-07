LeBron James, other athletes speak out on Ahmaud Arbery shooting

LeBron James on Wednesday commented on the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, suggesting that African-Americans are “literally hunted everyday/everytime” they go outside.

James’ remarks on Twitter came as a Georgia prosecutor recommended that a grand jury review the fatal shooting of Arbery while he was jogging on Feb. 23. A graphic video of the shooting prompted the Los Angeles Lakers star’s remarks.

“We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr [for real] ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family!”

Other athletes also commented on the shooting.

Georgia authorities will get a full investigation and pledged to "bring to bear every resource and all the experience this agency has in resolving this matter” after a video showed earlier Wednesday a black man jogging toward a white truck stopped in the middle of a road. Two men are seen outside the vehicle, including one standing on the truck's bed. The black man seems to attempt to run around the truck, and the moment he clears the vehicle, a shot rings out.

A brief struggle ensues in what looks like an effort to control a shotgun, and another two shots are heard, according to the video. The runner staggers away and collapses.

The man in the truck's bed is seen holding a handgun after he climbs out to approach the others.

Travis McMichael, the son of a former district attorney investigator, fired the fatal shot, according to the Associated Press. He was not immediately charged because he claimed that he was conducting a citizen's arrest, the report said. The father and son told police they saw Arbery running and thought he was a burglary suspect, USAToday reported.

Lee Merritt, the attorney for Arbery’s family, told The Washington Post that family members watched the video of the shooting on Tuesday.

“Mr. Arbery had not committed any crime and there was no reason for these men to believe they had the right to stop him with weapons or to use deadly force in furtherance of their unlawful attempted stop,” he told the paper.

There have been no arrests made in the fatal shooting.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche and the Associated Press contributed to this report.