NFL player Damon Arnette arrested in Miami Beach: report

Damon Arnette was on the Raiders and Chiefs last season

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Damon Arnette, a former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback, was reportedly arrested early Tuesday morning on three charges in South Florida.

Arnette was initially stopped Monday evening in Miami Beach and was found to be driving with a suspended license and was issued a citation, but could not avoid an arrest in his second stop in a four-hour span, TMZ Sports reported, citing police records.

Damon Arnette #20 of the Las Vegas Raiders is shown during training camp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on July 28, 2021 in Henderson, Nevada.

Damon Arnette #20 of the Las Vegas Raiders is shown during training camp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on July 28, 2021 in Henderson, Nevada. (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

After the first stop, officers reportedly told Arnette he wasn't allowed to drive his vehicle until his license was reinstated, but they "permitted another licensed driver to drive the vehicle from the traffic stop."

Cornerback Damon Arnette #20 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Seahawks 20-7.

Cornerback Damon Arnette #20 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Seahawks 20-7. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

However, police said officers found him allegedly driving the same car at around 12:48 a.m. ET and placed him under arrest for knowingly driving with a suspended license. Police said a further search of Arnette found a baggie "containing (a) white powdery substance consistent with that of cocaine," according to TMZ.

Arnette was booked shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license.

Arnette has been in and out of trouble ever since he was drafted by the Raiders in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was released by Las Vegas last November after videos of his brandishing weapons and making death threats surfaced on social media. 

RAIDERS RELEASE DAMON ARNETTE AFTER VIDEO APPEARS TO SHOW HIM HOLDING GUNS, THREATNING TO KILL SOMEONE

Around two months later, he was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with five felonies, all of which were dropped on Tuesday. He was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs at that time, who released him upon the news of that arrest.

He also was accused of injuring a woman in a car crash back in 2020 — those accusations came three days before his release from the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Arnette remains a free agent as he continues to be unable to stay out of trouble.