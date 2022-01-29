Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Damon Arnette arrested for assault with deadly weapon, released by Chiefs

Arnette was previously on the Raiders

By Megan Turner | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Kansas City Chiefs released cornerback Damon Arnette following his arrest Friday night in Las Vegas for assault with a deadly weapon.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Arnette was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and two counts of possession of controlled substances, per Clark County records.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cornerback Damon Arnette #20 of the Las Vegas Raiders talks with general manager Mike Mayock after the team's 20-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cornerback Damon Arnette #20 of the Las Vegas Raiders talks with general manager Mike Mayock after the team's 20-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In November, theLas Vegas Raiders released the cornerback after he posted an Instagram story pointing a gun at the camera, threatening to kill someone. The Raiders’ 2020 first-round pick then signed with the Miami Dolphins‘ practice squad in December.

Cornerback Damon Arnette #20 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Seahawks 20-7.

Cornerback Damon Arnette #20 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Seahawks 20-7. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

On Jan. 20, the Chiefs signed Arnette to a reserves/futures contract with a commitment to intense counseling and zero tolerance, Pelissero reported. Arnette, 25, played in just 13 games over two years and made seven starts — all with the Raiders.

Cornerback Damon Arnette #20 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 37-12.

Cornerback Damon Arnette #20 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 37-12. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.