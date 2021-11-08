Raiders release Damon Arnette after video appears to show him holding guns, threatening to kill someone

The Las Vegas Raiders released former first-round draft pick Damon Arnette on Monday.

Arnette, an Ohio State product, was seen on video holding up multiple guns and even threatened to kill somebody. The video was deleted Friday night, but it had already made its way around social media over the weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Today we waived Damon Arnette," Raiders general manager Mike Mayock told reporters on Monday. "There have been a series of bad decisions over the past year or so. But we can't stand the video with a gun threatening to take a life."

Arnette, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was waving around three different kinds of firearms while shouting out, "I swear to God, I will kill you, n----. On everything I love, I will kill you, n----. You talking crazy."

A couple of more times in the video, Arnette said, "Real deal kill you, my n----."

ROUGH WEEKEND FOR NFL TEAMS ATOP THE STANDINGS

The NFL Network also cited sources saying that Arnette crashed four rental cars within roughly a month during his rookie year, suggesting that Arnette was an off-the-field problem from the beginning.

Arnette was the second player in a matter of a week released by the team.

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, another first-round draft pick in 2020, was cut by the Raiders last Tuesday after he was charged with two felonies, one of which was a DUI that resulted in death after he allegedly drove 156 mph and crashed into another car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arnette had 29 tackles and three passes defended in 13 games since being drafted into the NFL. Following Arnette’s release, only three of the Raiders’ seven 2020 picks are still on the roster. The others were either cut or traded.