Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NFL

NFL personality Annie Agar suffers black eye, concussion after scary fall

Agar was thrust into the national sports spotlight in 2020

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NFL personality Annie Agar revealed a scary injury to her fans last week and appeared in a video with a black eye and swollen face.

Agar, whose videos about NFL teams meeting to talk about their weeks put her in the national sports spotlight over the last few years, talked Thursday about how she passed out in her bathroom and woke up with the injuries.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Annie Agar in Long Beach

Annie Agar attends the IndyCar Experience at the 2023 Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach on April 15, 2023 in Long Beach, California. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

"Guys, I’m OK. Thank you all for asking," she said. "Just in an extreme amounts of pain in my eyebrow and probably concussed. So other than that, everything’s fine. The story is not that exciting. I drove home from St. Louis from my speech. I felt very dehydrated. I woke up the next day, felt super nauseous when I got up, walked to the bathroom and just passed out.

"I don’t remember falling. I don’t remember anything. I woke up with this (a black eye) and I think I drilled my head on either the corner of something or the floor. It was not fun – 10 out of 10 would not recommend."

SHEDEUR SANDERS' THROWING MECHANICS SPARK NFL DEBATE AHEAD OF DRAFT

Annie Agar at Super Bowl LVIII

Social media influencer Annie Agar looks on before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Agar said she has a fractured nose and a concussion to go along with the black eye.

"So, we’re good guys. We’re gonna be back to our regularly scheduled content very soon. I might just take a couple days off so that this heals and I don’t concuss myself again. This is not fun – 10 out of 10 would not recommend. Concussion protocol is no joke. I don’t know how NFL players do it.

"I will not be doing this again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Annie Agar smiles

Annie Agar in Long Beach, California. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Agar posted one of her first hilarious football clips in 2020 and, since then, has received more than 1 million followers on TikTok and more than 603,000 on X alone.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.