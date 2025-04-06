Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders' throwing mechanics spark NFL debate ahead of draft

Sanders could be one of the 1st players off the draft board

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Shedeur Sanders had the NFL world talking over the weekend after he threw the football during a pro day with the draft only a few weeks away.

Sanders could be one of the first players chosen in the NFL Draft. He and former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward are considered to be the best players at that position available.

Shedeur Sanders looks down field

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility in Boulder, April 4, 2025. (Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images)

But at his pro day, Sanders’ throwing mechanics sparked a debate. Sanders was seen patting the ball before he threw it. Former NFL quarterback Kyle Sloter believed it could be a "problem" for the former Colorado Buffaloes star in the future.

"I personally believe Shedeur Sanders has a chance to be a good QB in the NFL, but boy is that ball patting going to be a problem," he wrote on X. "Patting the ball is very common and not a problem when it’s to initiate your throwing motion but Shedeur is bringing the ball to his free hand to pat it?!?! Timing and accuracy are going to be affected."

New York Jets defensive back Andre Cisco warned that defenders will be able to get to Sanders early.

Shedeur Sanders throws

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders takes part in passing drills during NFL football pro day on Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"Boy better stop patting that ball, we breakin onnat earlyyyy," he wrote on X.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton had a different take.

"I promise he can pat the ball and be just fine if DB’s was so good at breaking on ball pats they’d all have 8+ picks a year," Slayton wrote on social media. "Same guys that fall for a 2 man dagger concept and give up the dig on 3rd&long every season all season long talkin bout a ball pat what a joke."

Others weighed in as well.

Deion Sanders and his son

Head coach Deion Sanders talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders before passing drills at Colorado's NFL football pro day Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Regardless of the technique, Sanders is poised to be a star in the game. The son of Deion Sanders had 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes in his final year at Colorado.

