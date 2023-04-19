Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

NFL personality Annie Agar shuts down Tyreek Hill after flirty tweet

Hill responded to a pretty innocuous tweet from Agar

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos
NFL personality Annie Agar and Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill got into a bit of a back-and-forth during the week after the wide receiver appeared to get a little flirty.

Agar was among those who took part in an IndyCar test as the series hit California for the Grand Prix of Long Beach. She remarked about the speed of the vehicles and compared it to how Hill must feel on the gridiron.

Annie Agar in Long Beach

Annie Agar attends the IndyCar Experience at the 2023 Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach on April 15, 2023 in Long Beach, California. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

"This is how Tyreek Hill feels all the time isn’t it. never felt faster @IndyCar thanks so much for having me out! unreal experience," she wrote on Twitter.

Hill had a flirtatious response.

"Annie if you want my number just say that," Hill wrote accompanied by a drooling emoji.

However, Agar, who makes waves during the football season with her hilarious TikTok videos of "team meetings," had the perfect comeback.

Tyreek Hill smiles

AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill, #10 of the Miami Dolphins, reacts during a practice session prior to an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"Appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number," she tweeted back.

Agar was referring to a young camper catching Hill off guard earlier this month. Hill responded with a Paul Rudd GIF from the actor’s iconic moment on "Hot Ones."

Annie Agar smiles

Annie Agar attends the IndyCar Experience at the 2023 Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach on April 15, 2023 in Long Beach, California. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Agar is a host for Bally Sports while Hill is preparing for his second season with the Dolphins as possible retirement looms for the Super Bowl champion receiver.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.