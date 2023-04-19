NFL personality Annie Agar shuts down Tyreek Hill after flirty tweet

NFL personality Annie Agar and Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill got into a bit of a back-and-forth during the week after the wide receiver appeared to get a little flirty.

Agar was among those who took part in an IndyCar test as the series hit California for the Grand Prix of Long Beach. She remarked about the speed of the vehicles and compared it to how Hill must feel on the gridiron.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This is how Tyreek Hill feels all the time isn’t it. never felt faster @IndyCar thanks so much for having me out! unreal experience," she wrote on Twitter.

Hill had a flirtatious response.

"Annie if you want my number just say that," Hill wrote accompanied by a drooling emoji.

AARON RODGERS APPEARS TO SUPPORT DEMOCRAT PRESIDENTIAL CHALLENGER WITH ONE EMOJI

However, Agar, who makes waves during the football season with her hilarious TikTok videos of "team meetings," had the perfect comeback.

"Appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number," she tweeted back.

Agar was referring to a young camper catching Hill off guard earlier this month. Hill responded with a Paul Rudd GIF from the actor’s iconic moment on "Hot Ones."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Agar is a host for Bally Sports while Hill is preparing for his second season with the Dolphins as possible retirement looms for the Super Bowl champion receiver.