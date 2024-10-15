Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

NFL owners approve Atlanta as Super Bowl LXII host

This marks the fourth time Atlanta has been tapped to host to big game

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Are the 49ers in now or never mode to win a Super Bowl? | First Things First Video

Are the 49ers in now or never mode to win a Super Bowl? | First Things First

After signing Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams, the San Francisco 49ers are all-in for this season. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes discuss whether or not the 49ers are in Super Bowl or bust mode.

In less than three and a half years from now, NFL officials, players, thousands of football fans, and others will descend upon Atlanta for Super Bowl LXII.

During the NFL's annual fall meeting, team owners voted in favor of Atlanta serving at the host city for the big game in 2028. The city previously hosted three Super Bowls, with the most recent one happening in 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons begin playing at the retractable roof stadium in 2017.

The now demolished Georgia Dome hosted the big game on two previous occasions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A general view inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

FILE - The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is prepared ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in a low-scoring affair the last time the Super Bowl came to the city that anchors the core of the most populated metropolitan region in the southeastern U.S.

PATRIOTS OWNER ROBERT KRAFT REVEALS HOW TOM BRADY BROKE THE NEWS OF HIS DEPARTURE FROM TEAM

Falcons owner Arthur Blank expressed appreciation to the NFL and the other club owners for awarding Atlanta another Super Bowl.

Arthur Blank before a Falcons game

Arthur Blank owner of the Atlanta Falcons interacts with fans prior to a game Washington Commanders at FedExField on November 27, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.  (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"This is a tremendous honor for the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia to be selected as host for Super Bowl LXII," Blank said.

 "Thank you to my fellow owners for their trust in awarding Atlanta this opportunity, and thank you to Commissioner Goodell, Peter O’Reilly and the entire league for their continued leadership in making the NFL the greatest sports league in the world. Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built to host the world’s largest sporting events, and I know I speak for many when I say we are honored to bring it back to Atlanta in 2028 and build off the success of Super Bowl 53 in 2019. I look forward to working alongside our city and state officials as we continue to elevate Georgia as a premier, global sports destination."

General view of downtown Atlanta

Feb 1, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; A general view of the Skyview Atlanta ferris wheel and the downtown Atlanta skyline. The New England Patriots will play the Los Angels Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.   (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

New Orleans will host the game following this season. It then goes to California for two years, with the San Francisco Bay Area hosting in 2026 and Los Angeles in 2027.

"Renowned for its hospitality and rich sports and entertainment culture, Atlanta is a world-class event destination and a natural fit for Super Bowl 62," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Arthur Blank has been a transformative figure in the Atlanta community, playing a crucial role in leading the bid to bring the Super Bowl back to the city. I have been fortunate to witness firsthand how Arthur continues to drive community engagement and economic development in the Atlanta community through his unwavering commitment to sports and philanthropy. We look forward to working with him, the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Sports Council and all of our partners on the ground to create an unforgettable experience for fans around the world in 2028."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.