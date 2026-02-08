NFL legend Rodney Harrison roasts colleague over alleged Bill Belichick Hall of Fame snub

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots legend Rodney Harrison appeared to take a swipe at his colleague Tony Dungy after Bill Belichick was left out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot.

The Hall of Fame voters’ decision to keep Belichick out of Canton on the first ballot caused backlash across the NFL world. Social media began to band together to try to find the voters who decided not to give Belichick the nod.

Dungy, the former Indianapolis Colts head coach, was accused of being one of the voters who didn’t back Belichick. He hasn’t revealed his vote and Harrison appeared to be talking to Dungy directly when he defended his former head coach.

"Any list that doesn’t include Bill Belichick at the top is absolutely wrong," Harrison said during NBC’s Super Bowl LX coverage. "And a lot of those players that we mention, they’re great players. I played with Drew Brees, I played with Adam Vinatieri, but there’s nobody more deserving than coach Belichick.

"I’ve seen his greatness. I’ve seen him design defenses to stop your (Dungy’s) offense. You just look at the players that he’s impacted. He’s been unbelievable. And when I look throughout the Hall of Fame … Tom BradyTom Brady wouldn’t be Tom Brady without Bill Belichick. And that’s the disappointing part of it, coach. And you guys got it wrong."

Dungy, again, didn’t say whether he voted for Belichick, citing an "oath" he took to avoid discussing any actions behind the scenes. Out of the category that Belichick was in – with Robert Kraft, Roger Craig, Ken Anderson and L.C. Greenwood – he didn’t pick up enough votes. Craig was voted into the Hall of Fame out of those selections.

The Super Bowl champion coach took issue with the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s voting procedures.

"People think we voted against Bill Belichick," Dungy said. "We did not. In fact, the same exact vote. As a matter of fact, if the same exact vote had taken place, same totals as two years ago, Bill Belichick would have been in and so would another deserving Hall of Famer and that is why I’m upset. That is not right."