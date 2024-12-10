Tom Brady shares heartfelt message for ex-Patriots teammate Randy Moss as he battles health challenge

Randy Moss, the legendary Hall of Fame receiver, shook the football world a bit last week when he said he was stepping away from his duties on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" to deal with a personal health challenge.

Moss touched on that health challenge on Dec. 1 during the broadcast, where he was seen wearing sunglasses. He said he was "battling something internally," though he didn't get into details.

"(Moss) briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1. For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion. He has ESPN’s full support, and we look forward to welcoming back when he is ready," ESPN’s statement said .

During FOX NFL Sunday, several of Moss' ex-New England Patriots teammates, including Tom Brady, shared their heartfelt support for Moss.

"One of the all-time great teammates and friends, in touch to this day,' Brady said during FOX's broadcast. "Our heart obviously is with you, our prayers, all our positive energy. We love you so much, man."

Rob Gronkowski added: "We're thinking about you, Randy. We love you, man."

Moss, 47, told ESPN viewers that he has "some great doctors around me," and that "I couldn't miss the show" this past week. He even cracked a joke, calling his sunglasses "Michigan turnover glasses," which got some chuckles out of the panel.

Moss is one of the greatest wide receivers to ever step foot on an NFL field, tallying four All-Pro honors and six Pro Bowls over his 14 years in the league.

He is fourth all-time in receiving yards with 15,292 on 982 receptions, while being the Minnesota Vikings' franchise leader in receiving yards with 9,316 over his eight years with the organization.

Moss will turn 48 in February.

Fox News' Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.

