NFL legend Randy Moss stepping away from ESPN for 'extended time' due to health issues

Moss revealed last week that he was 'battling something internally'

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss is stepping away from ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge, the network said in a statement on Friday. 

"(Moss) briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1. For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion. He has ESPN’s full support, and we look forward to welcoming back when he is ready," ESPN’s statement said

Moss, 47, revealed last week that he was battling an illness as he addressed why he was wearing glasses. 

Randy Moss looks on

Randy Moss broadcasts from the ESPN "Monday Night Football Countdown" set before a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

"I just wanted to let the viewers know that me and my wife and my family are battling something internally. I have some great doctors around me. I couldn’t miss the show. I wanted to be here with you guys," Moss said during last week's ESPN’s "Sunday NFL Countdown."

"I feel great. But if you see me with these ‘Michigan turnover glasses’ that I have on, it’s not being disrespectful because I’m on television. It’s because I’m battling something. I need all the prayer warriors. God bless you all. Thanks for the prayers."

Randy Moss poses with wife

Former NFL player Randy Moss poses with his wife Lydia Griffith for a photo at the New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium. (Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports)

The former Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots star wide receiver did not say what he was specifically dealing with. 

Moss worked through the show with the illness last week, as his ESPN co-hosts Mike Greenberg, Rex Ryan, Alex Smith and Tedy Bruschi wore glasses with him. 

"It’s beautifully said. All for one and one for all. If he’s wearing glasses, we’re all wearing glasses today," Greenberg said.

Randy Moss looks on

ESPN commentator and NFL Hall of Fame member Randy Moss on the sidelines before a game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Moss played 14 seasons in the NFL and is second in the Vikings' all-time receiving yards with 9,316 yards.

The six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro will turn 48 in February. 

