NFL legend 'looking forward to watching' Caitlin Clark as she nears WNBA regular-season debut

There’s a lot of expectations about how Caitlin Clark’s legacy will go as soon as her WNBA career begins with the Indiana Fever.

Clark’s entrance into the WNBA created a huge buzz in Indianapolis much like Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck did when they joined the Indianapolis Colts. She finished her collegiate career at Iowa as the all-time leading scorer.

With the regular season less than a week away, the spotlight on Clark is shining ever brighter.

Manning’s Omaha Productions produced "Full Court Press" – a docuseries that follows Clark and other women’s college basketball stars through the 2023-24 season. Manning had nothing but high praise for the former Hawkeyes star.

"It's awesome and, like I said, I really enjoyed getting to know Caitlin even more," Manning said on the carpet before the premiere on Sunday night. "Throughout this series she was a guest on our show, the Monday night show, last year. She's a Chiefs fan – I forgive her for that – but she said she did grow up kind of watching me play and she's going to love Indianapolis.

"I gave her all of my contacts at the airport, at St. Elmo's... and it's a great place for her to play, I'm looking forward to watching her."

Clark scored 21 points in the Fever’s 79-76 loss to the Dallas Wings.

Indiana will finish its preseason schedule on Thursday night at home against the Atlanta Dream. The team will play the Connecticut Sun next week on the road to open the season.