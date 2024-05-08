Antonio Brown makes crude innuendo about Caitlin Clark while addressing beef with WNBA star

Caitlin Clark appeared to block Antonio Brown on social media, for pretty good reason.

After she became the NCAA's all-time scorer, Brown was among those to send congratulations to the Hawkeyes sharpshooter, but it came in a strange way.

"Congrats to Caitlin Clark on becoming all-time leading scorer," he wrote in a message on X accompanied by a GIF of actor Mel Gibson with long, flowing hair.

Brown later called the former Iowa Hawkeyes star the "Cracker of the Day" after he revealed to his followers on X that she blocked him on the social media platform. It appeared that one lewd attack after another finally crossed the line for Clark.

Well, the former NFL receiver went on Jason Whitlock's podcast to discuss their social media beef.

"Caitlin Clark, we love you. There's no drama here. I'm excited about what you're going to do for women's basketball. You're an amazing player. I love to watch your game. You bring a lot of excitement and energy," Brown said.

Brown later said his made-up network, CTESPN, "would love to have you talk, express what you deal with, your traumas, your adversities, how you continue to be great," saying his comments about Clark were "all in fun and games."

"Continue to be great, continue to keep focus on being the best athlete you want to be. Continue to lead women's sports and pioneering it the way you want to pioneer it. I have a daughter, they look up to you and look up to everything you guys are doing. So shout out to you, Caitlin Clark."

It was a nice message from Brown at first. But then, he couldn't help but throw in one more crude comment.

"If it's hairy, don't worry about it," Brown concluded.

It's tough to imagine that Clark will be unblocking Brown any time soon after that.

The comment resulted in a sigh and little chuckle from Whitlock.

Bizarre interactions with Clark from IndyStar columnist Gregg Doyel resulted in him no longer covering the WNBA for the outlet.

Clark scored 21 points in her first preseason game with the Indiana Fever last week after they selected her with the first overall pick in April. Her official WNBA debut will be next Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun.

