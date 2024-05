Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Caitlin Clark began her professional basketball career with an awkward exchange at an Indiana Fever press conference, and before her first preseason game, it seemed to have happened again.

Clark was talking to reporters before her game against the Dallas Wings when she was asked if "bae" was going to be at the game.

"No, he’s working," Clark said as the rest of the group chuckled. "I’m playing solo. I better get used to it, man. I’m a pro. It’s my job."

"Bae" is synonymous with a significant other or boyfriend/girlfriend. Clark is dating former Iowa men's basketball player Connor McCaffrey. The two recently celebrated their one-year dating anniversary.

The Fever star then scored 21 points in a 79-76 preseason loss.

"My biggest goal coming into tonight was to continue to be myself, have fun playing basketball, be aggressive – I thought that’s what I did. So, I think [I have] a lot to be proud of," Clark told reporters after the game.

The pregame interaction came weeks after Clark had a strange interaction with Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel. Before asking her a question, he formed a heart with his hands.

Clark asked Doyel whether he liked that, and he responded, "I like that you’re here."

Clark said she makes the gesture with her hands to her family "after every game."

"Start doing it to me, and we’ll get along," Doyel responded.

He later apologized for his role in the odd moment.

Next up for Clark and the Fever will be the Atlanta Dream on Friday. The team then opens the season on the road on May 14 against the Connecticut Sun.