NFL legend Brett Favre talks decision to support Trump, cites trans athletes in girls' sports

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre was one of the loudest supporters of President Donald Trump during his 2024 reelection campaign from the world of sports.

The Packers legend spoke at one of Trump’s rallies in Green Bay, Wisconsin, before the election took place. Trump eventually defeated then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the general election, carrying Wisconsin on to the win.

Favre said in a recent interview with sports personality Sage Steele that he took a "common sense" approach when it came to his decision to support Trump.

I thought about the rally in Green Bay when he asked if I would come talk. There were those that said, ‘You know, people throw daggers at you anyway, they’re really gonna throw daggers at you.’ So, I thought about it. I weighed the pros and cons. I really thought I don’t know if I’m going to influence it at this point," he said. "There’s been a hard line drawn in the sand and you’re either on one side or the other. I thought about if you persuade five voters, and who knows, it may be a five-vote difference. Then, I would be beside myself if I didn’t take advantage of that.

"It wasn’t my cup of tea. I’m not a public speaker. I’m certainly not a political public speaker. But it was an honor that I was asked. And, do I agree with everything President Trump says or does? No. Does he agree with everything that I do? No. Nor with anyone on the other side. But from a common sense perspective, do you really think boys should compete in girls’ sports and that’s fair? No. The illegal (immigration), the crime, the border, the things because of it – how can you think that’s OK? I’m all for doing the right thing for the people, but we have to protect our own first."

He said he also wondered whether supporters on the left thought about whether the country’s direction was really something they wanted to further support. He said he couldn’t be one of those supporters who rested on his laurels, hoping things would get better.

"Some of the things that you’re, on the left, are saying is normal, do ever not look in the mirror when no one is looking and it’s just you and you go, ‘Are we out of our damn mind?’" he said. "So, I felt like the conservative crowd in general sits on our hands, and I think at times I was like you just expect people to do the right thing and to make common sense decisions.

"So, you sit on your hands and you expect that and it doesn’t happen and it continues to get worse. And the left has no problem talking. They don’t shut up, and they blame it all on everyone else. And I’m thinking, you know, like, if we don’t start standing up and defending ourselves, not that we should have to, it is what it is, if we don’t start taking a stand, we’re gonna get dominated."

Favre said he had no plans to run for office but wasn’t going to tone his voice down either.

"I would like to run off into the sunset and enjoy life, but we gotta fight. I’d love to sugarcoat it but they ain’t going away," he said.