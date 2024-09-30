NFL kicker Brandon McManus avoids league discipline after sexual assault allegations: reports

Veteran kicker Brandon McManus will not be facing any discipline from the NFL after the league’s investigation into a sexual assault claim found "insufficient evidence" of violating the personal conduct policy, per NFL Network.

McManus, who has been a free agent since the lawsuit, was accused by two women of sexual assault during a charter flight to London while he was playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

McManus had signed with the Washington Commanders, but he was released in June as the investigation played out by the league.

But, because of the decision by the league to not pursue any discipline, McManus isn’t expected to be a free agent long as teams are expected to call him to find a new home in the league.

Earlier this month, Judge Michael S. Sharrit ruled that, per Florida law, the two women’s usage of "Jane Doe I" and "Jane Doe II" does not meet "exceptional case" criteria required to warrant party anonymity.

"Fairness requires Plaintiffs be prepared to stand behind their charges publicly in the same way Defendant McManus must openly refute them," Judge Sharrit added.

The case was ultimately dismissed, though Tony Buzbee, the two women’s attorney who also represented many of the women involved in Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s paid massage scandal, released a statement saying that this was the "anticipated" ruling.

"Most defendants in sexual assault cases file these types of motions thinking that the victims won't proceed if they have to publicly reveal their names," Buzbee said in a statement to ESPN. "We anticipated this ruling. To be clear, these women have no intention to run and hide, and will comply with the court's order in a timely fashion. We look forward to continuing to pursue this important case."

The two women, who were flight attendants on the charter to London, claim that McManus, 33, was rubbing and grinding himself against them. They said the flight "quickly turned into a party" for the Jaguars, and McManus allegedly began throwing $100 bills at the flight attendants in exchange for inappropriate dances for him.

Doe I claims that one of McManus’s teammates looked ashamed at what the veteran kicker was doing, while he allegedly "smirked and walked away" from Doe II after she confronted him.

McManus played his first nine seasons with the Denver Broncos before joining Jacksonville last season, where he went 30-for-37 on his field goal attempts.

