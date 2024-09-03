Judge dismisses sexual assault case against free agent NFL kicker

A judge in Florida dismissed a case against NFL kicker Brandon McManus that said he sexually assaulted two women on a team plane to London.

Judge Michael S. Sharrit ruled that per Florida law the two women's usage of "Jane Doe I" and "Jane Doe II" pseudonyms does not meet "exceptional case" criteria required to warrant party anonymity.

Sharrit added that "fairness requires Plaintiffs be prepared to stand behind their charges publicly in the same way Defendant McManus must openly refute them."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Most defendants in sexual assault cases file these types of motions thinking that the victims won't proceed if they have to publicly reveal their names," Tony Buzbee said in a statement to ESPN. "We anticipated this ruling. To be clear, these women have no intention to run and hide, and will comply with the court's order in a timely fashion. We look forward to continuing to pursue this important case."

Doe I and Doe II say McManus was rubbing and grinding himself against them while in flight as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The flight "quickly turned into a party," the suit alleges, as McManus threw $100 bills at flight attendants in exchange for dancing inappropriately for him.

TRAVIS KELCE SAYS TAYLOR SWIFT'S CHIEFS PLAYS ARE ONLY FOCUSED ON HIM

McManus "smirked and walked away" after Doe II confronted him. Doe I says that one of McManus' teammates looked ashamed of McManus' behavior when she made eye contract with him during McManus' first assault.

The Washington Commanders released McManus shortly after the suit was filed. He remains a free agent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McManus was 30-for-37 on field goals last year in his lone season with Jacksonville. He spent his previous nine seasons with the Denver Broncos .