Dianna Russini resigns from The Athletic amid Mike Vrabel controversy

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NFL reporter Dianna Russini resigned from The Athletic on Tuesday amid mounting criticism over her relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, which came under fire last week after the two were photographed together at an exclusive resort in Arizona.

Russini announced her resignation in a letter to Athletic Executive Editor Steven Ginsberg, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

"I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published. When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts," the letter read.

"Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.