NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe's sexual assault lawsuit settled, victim's lawyer says

An attorney representing a woman who sued NFL Hall of Famer and ESPN star Shannon Sharpe for alleged sexual assault announced Friday the lawsuit has been settled.

The attorney, Tony Buzbee, made the announcement in a post on X.

"On April 20, 2025, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client. Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution," Buzbee wrote.

"All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice."

Sharpe initially called the allegations "false and disruptive" when the lawsuit was filed in April. The woman alleged Sharpe engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress and later assaulted her twice, once in October 2024 and in January 2025.

Sharpe stepped away from his duties at ESPN April 24 but pledged to return by the NFL preseason. He also called the lawsuit a "shakedown" and a "blatant set-up" by Buzbee and the accuser.

Sharpe's attorney, Lanny J. Davis, previously revealed a string of text messages that were allegedly from the plaintiff, which he says showed a consensual relationship. Davis claims the relationship involved "fantasy" and "role-playing."

Davis released a lengthy statement, which Sharpe shared on his social media accounts. In the message, Davis shared the sexually explicit messages.

Sharpe also released a video on X prior to Davis’ news conference in which he called the accuser’s legal action a "shakedown." He also mentioned that Buzbee planned to release an edited sex tape to support his client’s claims.

"This is a shakedown. I’m going to be open, transparent and defend myself because this isn’t right. This is all being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee," Sharpe said. "Tony Buzbee targets Black men, and I believe he is going to release a 30-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty and play into every stereotype you could possibly imagine."

Buzbee released a statement after Sharpe’s video message and Davis’ press conference, confirming the latter’s remarks about the previous proposed settlement. He also denied that any video of the plaintiff was altered, saying Sharpe’s claim was "demonstrably false, but also desperate."

"An incredibly damning video does indeed exist," Buzbee added in his statement. "The contents of that video speak volumes about Mr. Sharpe and his behavior. That video, which will be played to the jury, is extremely problematic for Mr. Sharpe. Sharpe's team, as I anticipated, disclosed the existence of this video in an effort to try and get ahead of it. That effort will fall flat."

Buzbee is well known for negotiating settlements for the women who accused Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault.