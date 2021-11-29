Ex-NFL great Rocky Bleier sums up Pittsburgh's recent struggles: 'The Steelers suck'

Rocky Bleier, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was among those ripping his former team over its performance against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Bleier posted his weekly reaction to the Pittsburgh game on Instagram and made his thoughts on the team very clear: "The Steelers suck."

"What I can’t understand is why. It’s not that losing bothers me as much as lack of pride or self-esteem. How do you give up 82 points in the last two games? How do you, in the words of Mike Tomlin, get beat up front and both sides of the ball?" Bleier asked rhetorically.

"Big Ben after the game said ‘It is what it is. It happens sometimes. We need to play better.’ My reaction – no s---. So why don’t you play better? I don’t want to hear about injuries. We got beat even when everyone was healthy. I don’t want to hear about anything because actions speak louder than words. And at this stage of the game, those actions spell out loser. It’s not what we want to hear but it is the truth."

The Steelers are 6-10-1 over their last 17 games, and 20 NFL teams have won a playoff game since Pittsburgh last came away with a playoff victory back in 2016. The team dropped Week 12’s game against the Bengals, 41-16, and lost in Week 11 to the Los Angeles Chargers, 41-37. Not to mention the tie against the Detroit Lions.

It appears to be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final season in black and yellow, which means the team will need to head in a different direction next year under center for the first time since 2004.

Pittsburgh is 5-5-1 this year.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.