Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Ex-NFL great Rocky Bleier sums up Pittsburgh's recent struggles: 'The Steelers suck'

Steelers fans unhappy after 41-10 loss to Bengals

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rocky Bleier, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was among those ripping his former team over its performance against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Bleier posted his weekly reaction to the Pittsburgh game on Instagram and made his thoughts on the team very clear: "The Steelers suck."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Running back Rocky Bleier (20) of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball looking to get a block from teammate Lynn Swann (88) on Clarence R. Scott (22) of the Cleveland Browns circa late 1970s during an NFL football game at Cleveland Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. 

Running back Rocky Bleier (20) of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball looking to get a block from teammate Lynn Swann (88) on Clarence R. Scott (22) of the Cleveland Browns circa late 1970s during an NFL football game at Cleveland Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

"What I can’t understand is why. It’s not that losing bothers me as much as lack of pride or self-esteem. How do you give up 82 points in the last two games? How do you, in the words of Mike Tomlin, get beat up front and both sides of the ball?" Bleier asked rhetorically.

"Big Ben after the game said ‘It is what it is. It happens sometimes. We need to play better.’ My reaction – no s---. So why don’t you play better? I don’t want to hear about injuries. We got beat even when everyone was healthy. I don’t want to hear about anything because actions speak louder than words. And at this stage of the game, those actions spell out loser. It’s not what we want to hear but it is the truth."

RYAN CLARK BLASTS STEELERS FOLLOWING LOSS TO BENGALS: 'THIS PITTSBURGH DEFENSE AIN’T JACK'

Rocky Bleier, a member of the 1974 Super Bowl team, is honored during a halftime ceremony during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 30, 2014, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Rocky Bleier, a member of the 1974 Super Bowl team, is honored during a halftime ceremony during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 30, 2014, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Steelers are 6-10-1 over their last 17 games, and 20 NFL teams have won a playoff game since Pittsburgh last came away with a playoff victory back in 2016. The team dropped Week 12’s game against the Bengals, 41-16, and lost in Week 11 to the Los Angeles Chargers, 41-37. Not to mention the tie against the Detroit Lions.

It appears to be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final season in black and yellow, which means the team will need to head in a different direction next year under center for the first time since 2004.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger walks toward the sideline during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger walks toward the sideline during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.  (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh is 5-5-1 this year.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com