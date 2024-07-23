Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Former college punter Kyle Ulbrich touts accomplishments outside Dolphins facility in push for NFL job

Kyle Ulbrich last played at Middle Tennessee State University in 2018

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Former college football punter Kyle Ulbrich is doing what he can to keep his NFL dream alive.

As training camps across the league began to open this week, Ulbrich was spotted just beyond the gates of the Miami Dolphins practice facility and headquarters in South Florida.

The former Middle Tennessee State star was accompanied by signs that touted some of his achievements during his time punting at the collegiate level as he pushed for the chance to showcase his skills.

Kyle Ulbrich stands on the football field

MTSU punter Kyle Ulbrich (13) gets some encouragement before the start of the game against TSU on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

One of the homemade signs even featured a QR code, which directs viewers to his personal website. 

Another one of the campaign-style signs read, "Kyle Ulbrich For Punter 2024."

Ulbrich said he is simply looking for the "opportunity to prove" that he can play in the NFL.

"It's always a dream until it becomes a reality," Ulbrich wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I just want an opportunity to prove myself."

Ulbrich faces tough competition if he wants to make the Dolphins roster. 

Punter Jake Bailey is currently at the top of the Dolphins' depth chart. Bailey spent four seasons with the New England Patriots before joining the Dolphins in 2023. He earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2020.

Kyle Ulbrich punts during a game

Middle Tennessee State Kyle Ulbrich (48) in action, punting vs Michigan at Michigan Stadium. Ann Arbor, MI. (Klutho /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

Ulbrich also suggested that he would be willing to serve as the holder for Dolphins placekicker Jason Sanders.

Kyle Ulbrich punts the football

Sep 28, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders punter Kyle Ulbrich (48) in action against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.  (Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Ulbrich had a standout season with MTSU in 2023, finishing the year with a career-best 47.1 yards per punt average and earned All-Conference honors.

However, he struggled to get punts to land inside the opposing teams 20-yard line, which could be a drawback for NFL clubs.

