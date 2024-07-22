Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers

Packers' Jordan Love forgoing training camp participation until new contract is done, GM says

Love emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL in 2023

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
'Jordan Love is it.' — Skip Bayless on who he believes will be the next great quarterback Video

'Jordan Love is it.' — Skip Bayless on who he believes will be the next great quarterback

Skip Bayless explains why he believes Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love will be the next great QB in the NFL.

Green Bay Packers training camp kicked off Monday without the most important player on the team – quarterback Jordan Love.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters that Love’s representatives informed him he would forgo participating in practices until a new contract is finalized.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jordan Love vs Buccaneers

Jordan Love of the Packers looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 17, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Gutekunst said he feels like both sides are "close" in getting a deal done.

"These are big deals, they take time," he said, via Packers Wire. "Until we get that resolved, he will not be practicing."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Love would be at practice but sitting out.

Last week, reporters were allegedly instructed not to bring up training camp or ongoing contract negotiations to Love. But the question was asked anyway.

Jordan Love at OTAs

Jordan Love of the Packers participates in drills during the team's minicamp at Ray Nitschke Field on June 4, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHIEFS' CHRIS JONES SEES POSSIBLE THREE-PEAT AS 'HUGE ACCOMPLISHMENT' FOR TEAM, NFL

That’s when someone stepped in and kept repeating "nope," as Love smiled. The media availability was cut off right there.

Love completed 64.2% of his passes last season, throwing for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over 17 games as he completed his first full season as the starter.

His most impressive start, though, came in the NFC wild-card round, when he led the Packers to a 48-32 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on the road at AT&T Stadium. 

Love threw only 21 passes but completed 16 of them for 272 yards and three touchdowns. It was his first playoff action in the NFL, and he defeated the No. 2 seed in the NFC on their home turf.

Jordan Love in June 2024

Packers' Jordan Love throws during a practice session on June 4, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He wasn’t as successful against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, throwing for 194 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. But the Packers lost by only three points as the 49ers needed to come from behind late in the game.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.