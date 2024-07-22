Packers' Jordan Love forgoing training camp participation until new contract is done, GM says

Green Bay Packers training camp kicked off Monday without the most important player on the team – quarterback Jordan Love.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters that Love’s representatives informed him he would forgo participating in practices until a new contract is finalized.

Gutekunst said he feels like both sides are "close" in getting a deal done.

"These are big deals, they take time," he said, via Packers Wire. "Until we get that resolved, he will not be practicing."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Love would be at practice but sitting out.

Last week, reporters were allegedly instructed not to bring up training camp or ongoing contract negotiations to Love. But the question was asked anyway.

That’s when someone stepped in and kept repeating "nope," as Love smiled. The media availability was cut off right there.

Love completed 64.2% of his passes last season, throwing for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over 17 games as he completed his first full season as the starter.

His most impressive start, though, came in the NFC wild-card round, when he led the Packers to a 48-32 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on the road at AT&T Stadium.

Love threw only 21 passes but completed 16 of them for 272 yards and three touchdowns. It was his first playoff action in the NFL, and he defeated the No. 2 seed in the NFC on their home turf.

He wasn’t as successful against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, throwing for 194 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. But the Packers lost by only three points as the 49ers needed to come from behind late in the game.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.