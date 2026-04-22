NFL Draft Odds: How to Bet on the 2026 NFL Draft, No. 1 Pick Odds, Fernando Mendoza a Lock For No.1

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off tomorrow and major sportsbook like DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365 and more already have different markets available for where you think the next generation of NFL superstars will get to use their talents and skills to help their next team win now.

Fernando Mendoza has been the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1, with the Raiders ready for a new era under center, while the Jets sit at No. 2 with all the pressure to make the right pick. After Mendoza, the top of the draft is loaded with elite talent like Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. off the edge, Jeremiyah Love bringing explosive upside at running back, and Caleb Downs anchoring the secondary as one of the most complete defensive prospects in the class.

With the draft shaping up to be one of the most bet-on draft markets in years. You can win big on who your team will select to be their next franchise piece.

FanDuel

How to Claim the $250 in Bonus Bets, No Promo Code Needed

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook using this link. Place your first cash wager of any type of at least $5. Get your Two Hundred and Fifty Dollars ($250) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets only if your wager wins. If your first cash wager loses, you will not be eligible for the $250 in Sportsbook Bonus Bets. Ineligible bets: cashed out wagers, and wagers placed using bonus funds or profit boost tokens. Limit of one promotional bonus per person. Max bonus of Two Hundred and Fifty Dollars ($250) in Bonus Bets.

Top 12 Picks in NFL Draft

*Order could change via Trades during Draft*

1. Las Vegas Raiders

2. New York Jets

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Tennessee Titans

5. New York Giants

6. Cleveland Browns

7. Washington Commanders

8. New Orleans Saints

9. Kansas City Chiefs

10. New York Giants (from Bengals)

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Dallas Cowboys

DraftKings

Claim the New User Offer No Promo Code Needed

Click here. This will take you directly to the DraftKings app or website and apply the promo. Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Deposit funds (minimum $5). Select the New Customer Token. Place a $5+ cash bet (-500 odds or longer). If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets. Works the same on desktop & mobile

For New Customers only

Prospects Odds to be Top 5 Pick

*Odds are subject to change*

David Bailey : -1500

: -1500 Jeremiyah Love : -475

: -475 Sonny Styles : +110

: +110 Caleb Downs : +320

: +320 Jordyn Tyson : +320

: +320 Francis Mauigoa : +420

: +420 Carnell Tate : +550

: +550 Rueben Bain Jr.: +950

Kalshi

How to Claim the Kalshi Welcome Bonus

Click this ‘ Claim Now’ link to visit Kalshi and start the signup process. Create a new Kalshi account using your email address and basic registration details. Enter Kalshi promo code FOXSPORTS during signup so the welcome offer is attached to your account. Complete identity verification, which Kalshi requires before users can deposit and trade. Deposit funds and trade at least $10 in event contracts to receive the $10 bonus trading credit.

Kalshi Odds

*Odds/Probability are subject to change*

Pick Player Probability No. 1 Overall Pick Fernando Mendoza 99% No. 2 Overall Pick Arvell Reese 52% No. 2 Overall Pick David Bailey 49% No. 3 Overall Pick Jeremiyah Love 31% No. 3 Overall Pick David Bailey 30% No. 4 Overall Pick Jeremiyah Love 37% No. 4 Overall Pick Sonny Styles 26% No. 5 Overall Pick Sonny Styles 27% No. 5 Overall Pick Caleb Downs 22% No. 6 Overall Pick Spencer Fano 31% No. 6 Overall Pick Carnell Tate 21% No. 7 Overall Pick Carnell Tate 27% No. 7 Overall Pick Sonny Styles 17% No. 8 Overall Pick Jordyn Tyson 27% No. 8 Overall Pick Mansoor Delane 16% No. 9 Overall Pick Rueben Bain Jr. 20% No. 9 Overall Pick Mansoor Delane 19% No. 10 Overall Pick Caleb Downs 24% No. 10 Overall Pick Jordyn Tyson 19%

Caesars Sportsbook

Sign Up and Claim the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Click here . This will take you directly to the Caesars Sportsbook betting app or website, where you can select your state. Make sure promo code FOXDYW is applied. Select Sign Up and create a new account by entering your personal details, including name, email, address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your SSN. If prompted, enter promo code FOXDYW to ensure the offer is applied. Place a $1+ cash wager on any eligible market. Receive 10 × 100% Profit Boost tokens in your account. Apply the boosts to wagers (up to $25 each) within 14 days to increase potential winnings.

Do these Prospects Land in the 1st Round?

*Odds are subject to change*

Omar Cooper Jr. : -2000

: -2000 Blake Miller : -1600

: -1600 KC Concepcion : -700

: -700 Max Iheanachor : -650

: -650 Colton Hood : -380

: -380 Malachi Lawrence : -250

: -250 Ty Simpson : -250

: -250 Denzel Boston : -250

: -250 Chris Johnson : -250

: -250 Peter Woods : -190

: -190 Kayden McDonald : -190

: -190 T.J. Parker : -180

: -180 CJ Allen: +155

bet365

How to claim bet365 Promo with Bonus Code ‘FOX365’.

Click this " Claim Bonus " button to go directly to bet365. Select Sign Up and create a new account by entering personal details (name, email, date of birth, address, last 4 digits of SSN). Enter the bonus code FOX365 when prompted to ensure the offer is locked in. Make a minimum first deposit of $10 using an accepted payment method (PayPal, debit card, online banking, etc.). Place your first wager. For the Bet $10, Get $365 offer, place a $10+ real-money bet on any market with odds of -500 or longer; win or lose, you’ll receive $365 in bonus bets once it settles. For the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net, place your first real-money bet; if it loses, bet365 refunds the stake (up to $1,000) in bonus bets. Bonus bets are credited within 24 hours of the qualifying wager settling.

Who Will be the Second WR Off the Board?

*Odds are subject to change*

Jordyn Tyson : -155

: -155 Carnell Tate : +130

: +130 Makai Lemon : +750

: +750 Omar Cooper Jr. : +1600

: +1600 KC Concepcion : +1600

: +1600 Denzel Boston: +4500

BetMGM

How to Sign Up and Claim the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code