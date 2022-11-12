Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

NFL committed to 'at least' four regular-season games in Germany through 2025, commish says

The Buccaneers play the Seahawks for the league's inaugural regular-season game on Nov. 13

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
One day before the NFL kicks off its first-ever game in Germany, the league announced its plans for more games there over the next three years.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said in Munich on Saturday that the league will stage "at least" four games in Germany through 2025.

The terms of the current deal, which includes Sunday's Buccaneers-Seahawks game, states that the NFL will play an annual game in Germany over the next three seasons as part of its International Series. Munich and Frankfurt will serve as host cities twice.

MUNICH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 16: Outside the stadium prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and Sport-Club Freiburg at Allianz Arena on October 16, 2022, in Munich, Germany.

MUNICH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 16: Outside the stadium prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and Sport-Club Freiburg at Allianz Arena on October 16, 2022, in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

"In our commitment, we're going to play the next four years, at least, and with at least four games," Goodell said on Saturday. "I wouldn't be surprised if it expanded beyond that at some point soon."

Goodell did not take questions from the media.

The NFL International Series has already sent every team across the pond at least once to play in London. 

The league announced five international games in May. The Vikings and Saints played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 2. The Packers made their long-awaited debut in London on Oct. 9.

The Broncos played the Jaguars in late October at Wembley Stadium. After Sunday's game in Munich, the Cardinals and 49ers are scheduled to travel to Mexico City for a game on Nov. 21.

Tom Brady in action. On Nov. 13, 2022, an NFL game will take place in Germany for the first time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Seattle Seahawks at the Allianz Arena. 

Tom Brady in action. On Nov. 13, 2022, an NFL game will take place in Germany for the first time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Seattle Seahawks at the Allianz Arena.  (Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

There is some uncertainty around the status of Azteca Stadium for 2023. The stadium has had issues in the past with field conditions that caused the NFL to pull a regular-season game in 2018.

The stadium might not be available to the NFL next year, because it could be in the midst of extensive renovations in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

Workers prepare a sign inside the FC Bayern München soccer stadium Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL game at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday.

Workers prepare a sign inside the FC Bayern München soccer stadium Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL game at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Germany has become the NFL's top market in Europe, and Munich has been buzzing all week about Sunday's game, to be headlined by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Tickets for the game in Munich are a hot commodity. The NFL officials said the league received around 3 million ticket requests for the game. 

The Buccaneers-Seahawks game will be played at Allianz Arena -- home of FC Bayern Munich -- which has a full capacity of around 75,000. 

Düsseldorf also submitted a bid to host games in Germany, according to The Associated Press.

The Seahawks will face the Buccaneers at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.