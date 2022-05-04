NFL heads to Germany for 1st time during regular season, 4 other international games scheduled

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL is headed to Germany for a regular-season game for the first time.

The Seattle Seahawks will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena in Munich on Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the NFL Network, the league announced Wednesday. It’s the same field Bayern Munich of Bundesliga plays in. The facility holds 70,000 fans and first opened in May 2005.

The league first announced an agreement to expand their International Series to Germany in February. The games will be split between Munich and Waldstadion in Frankfurt. The NFL played in Germany when it launched the World League of American Football and NFL Europe. The Berlin Thunder, Cologne Centurions, Frankfurt Galaxy, Hamburg Sea Devils and Rhein Fire were all the German-based teams.

There will be four other games played in different countries as well – three in Britain and one in Mexico.

The Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints will match up on Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and the game will be broadcast on the NFL Network. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will also host a game between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers on Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. ET and it will also be broadcast on NFL Network.

The third London game will take place at Wembley Stadium between the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars. The game will take place on Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

A "Monday Night Football" game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will take place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The game is slated for Nov. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.