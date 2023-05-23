Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell contract extension 'virtually done,' Colts' Jim Irsay says

Goodell's extension is expected to run until March 2027

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Roger Goodell’s tenure as NFL commissioner is expected to be extended through March 2027, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed Tuesday during the league's spring meeting. 

Irsay told reporters in Minnesota the multiyear extension was all but official and that Goodell would also play a role in helping owners select his replacement, suggesting that his latest extension might be his last. 

Roger Goodell at the NFL Draft

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks from the podium during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. (Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"It's just dotting the i's and crossing the t's, but it's done," Irsay said, via ESPN. "We still have to rubber-stamp it, so to speak, but it's virtually done.

COLTS OWNER JIM IRSAY AMENDS ALL-TIME GREAT LIST AFTER BACKLASH OVER PEYTON MANNING SNUB

"No question, he's going to be involved and have options to stay on as a consultant and help us develop his list, what he thinks are the best people," Irsay added

"We'll look for his contribution every way possible, how he can help us find the next commissioner or CEO and commissioner, however we feel the league needs to be set up going forward."

Roger Goodell at the Chiefs stadium

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the field prior to a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Goodell became commissioner in 2006, replacing Paul Tagliabue. Goodell's current contract, last extended in 2017, expires in 2024.

Goodell addressed the news Tuesday but said his focus is on the year he has left. 

Super Bowl Goodell

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell listens to a question during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl Feb. 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s not extended today, that’s for sure. I’ve been focused on other matters. It hasn’t been a point of focus for me," Goodell said. "I have a year left. I love the job. I have no doubt that we’ll reach it at some point. When we do, we’ll let you know."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.