Indianapolis Colts
Colts owner Jim Irsay amends all-time great list after backlash over Peyton Manning snub

Irsay did not mention Manning when listing his top 5 all-time greatest NFL players

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay may have upset some of his fanbase when he excluded Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning from his all-time greatest NFL player list over the weekend. 

But after some thought and backlash, the longtime owner made a readjustment. 

Colts owner Jim Irsay

Owner Jim Irsay of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 26, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.   (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Irsay tweeted a list of his "Top 5 Greatest NFL Players of All Time." He listed Jim Brown, a nine-time Pro Bowl running back and five-time NFL rushing leader, as his number one followed by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and two-time Super Bowl champ and Denver Broncos legend John Elway. 

He listed Hall of Fame defensive ends Deacon Jones and Reggie White as No. 4 and No. 5, but made no mention of Manning who spent the majority of his career in Indianapolis. 

Peyton Manning stands with Colts owner Jim Irsay at his jersey retirement ceremony

Peyton Manning and Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, pose for photos during a ceremony retiring Manning's jersey during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

The tweet stirred the Colts fan base and late Monday night, Irsay tweeted out an amendment to his list. 

Brown, Jones, and White remained in their place but Irsay put Brady and Manning "neck-and-neck" and No. 2. 

Irsay followed up his correction with another explanation on Tuesday, saying that "when it comes to changing a franchise," Manning is a clear no. 1. 

Peyton Manning stands with Colts owner Jim Irsay after winning the AFC Championship in 2010

Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates the victory with owner Jim Irsay when the Indianapolis Colts host the New York Jets in the AFC Championship Game  at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 24, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Colts beat the Jets, 30-17, to advance to the Super Bowl.   (Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Irsay initially defended placing Elway over Manning, a five-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl champ, and 14-time Pro Bowl selection, but time and pressure may have changed his mind. 

