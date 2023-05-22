Expand / Collapse search
Colts owner Jim Irsay seemingly snubs Hall of Fame quarterback with NFL all-time great list

Peyton Manning spent 14 seasons with the Colts

Paulina Dedaj
Following the death of legendary Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay took to social media over the weekend to reveal his list of the "Top 5 Greatest NFL Players of All Time."

But the list stirred a bit of controversy because of one notable absence. 

Jim Brown

UNDATED: American football player, running back Jim Brown, #32 of the Cleveland Browns, stands on the field during a game. Jim Brown played for the Browns from 1957-1965.  (Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

Irsay listed Brown, a nine-time Pro Bowl running back and five-time NFL rushing leader, as his number one followed by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and two-time Super Bowl champ and Denver Broncos legend John Elway. 

Rounding out the list at No. 4 and No. 5 were Hall of Fame defensive ends Deacon Jones and Reggie White.

But Twitter users couldn’t help but notice that Irsay seemingly snubbed his own former quarterback Peyton Manning.

"No love for 18????" one user asked. 

With many arguing that Manning, a five-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl champ, and 14-time Pro Bowl selection, should’ve been on the list over Elway, Irsay defended his picks and said that Manning would "no doubt" be in his "Top 10." 

Peyton Manning stands with Colts owner Jim Irsay after winning the AFC Championship in 2010

Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates the victory with owner Jim Irsay when the Indianapolis Colts host the New York Jets in the AFC Championship Game  at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 24, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Colts beat the Jets, 30-17, to advance tot he Super Bowl.   (Al Pereira/Getty Images)

"It’s just that Elway didn’t have great offensive players around him til the end, when he won 2 in a row and his feet we’re remarkable, from baseball talents…," Irsay said in part. 

Any list of "all-time" greats is sure to stir up any debate, but Irsay leaving off one of the Colts’ most legendary players raised several eyebrows. 

Peyton Manning stands with Colts owner Jim Irsay at his jersey retirement ceremony

Peyton Manning and Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, pose for photos during a ceremony retiring Manning's jersey during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Photo by  (Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Manning, 47, spent 14 seasons in Indianapolis but did not play his final season due to a neck injury. He was released the following year and eventually signed with the Denver Broncos where he would go on to win another Super Bowl.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.