NFL broadcaster Cris Collinsworth delights fans with breakdown of 'double-cheek push'

NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth had an interesting breakdown during the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Jalen Hurts, who was putting on a terrific show at home against the Packers, got his number called for a quarterback sneak on 4th-and-2 in the fourth quarter. Hurts got a good push from a couple of his teammates to get the first down and continue the drive.

Collinsworth described the play as the "double-cheek push" as his teammates’ hands were firmly on Hurts’ rear-end.

"This is a double-cheek push here," Collinsworth said as Mike Tirico snickered in the background. "Now, when he goes off that way (Hurts to the left), sometimes you only get a single cheek. But that’s what they do. They submarine underneath and then they try to get the double-cheek push going and it works all the time."

Tirico asked whether Collinsworth had to give away the description to "all of America."

Collinsworth replied simply, "yes." NFL fans went wild for the breakdown.

The drive would end with an Eagles field goal to make the game 37-23.

Hurts racked up more than 100 yards rushing in the first quarter. He is now the only quarterback with over 100 yards rushing in a quarter in the last 30 years, as he had 102 with 52 coming on the first drive of the game that saw Kenneth Gainwell rush it in from four yards out to go up 7-0.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.