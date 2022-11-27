Eagles' Jalen Hurts accomplishes feat no quarterback has done in the last 30 years

NFL teams know Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts needs to be watched because he can make things happen on the ground. Well, maybe not every team.

The Green Bay Packers couldn’t handle Hurts at all to start their Sunday night matchup in Philadelphia, as Hurts cleared the 100-yard rushing mark. … in the first quarter.

Hurts is now the only quarterback with over 100 yards rushing in a quarter in the last 30 years, as he had 102 with 52 coming on the first drive of the game that saw Kenneth Gainwell rush it in from four yards out to go up 7-0.

Hurts is also on the cusp of breaking the Eagles franchise record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game, which Michael Vick set at 130 yards in 2010. He finished the first half with 126 yards on 10 carries.

While Hurts is doing this against a struggling Packers defense, it’s worth noting that he isn’t the NFL’s leading rusher among quarterbacks.

That goes to Justin Fields, who has 834 rushing yards on the season with seven rushing touchdowns.

He couldn’t play against the New York Jets on Sunday due to a shoulder injury, but has surpassed 100 yards rushing in two of his last three games which includes his Nov. 6 performance against the Miami Dolphins that saw 178 yards on his stat sheet.

Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Daniel Jones were ahead of Hurts in rushing yards for quarterbacks prior to the start of this game, but Hurts will certainly be past Jones now (451 to 440).

Hurts got his Eagles down the field with his legs and didn’t mind handing it off to Gainwell and Miles Sanders twice for three early touchdowns against Green Bay.

But he was also doing his job as a passer, finding Quez Watkins just before halftime for a 30-yard strike down the right sideline for a touchdown, making it 27-20 Eagles heading into the locker room.