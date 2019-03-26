New York Mets’ flight from Tampa to Syracuse delayed several hours, report says

Of course it happened to the Mets.

A flight carrying the New York Mets from Florida to Syracuse on Monday was delayed for more than three hours after it reportedly “encountered a mechanical issue."

The team was heading from Tampa to Syracuse to work out at Syracuse University’s Carrier Dome just before the players are slated to travel to Washington, D.C., ahead of their first game on Thursday.

Sources told the New York Post that members of the team who were traveling were upset over the delay to Syracuse, but the frustration at least led to some entertaining moments on social media. Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard contributed by tweeting with fans during the delay.

“What workout in Syracuse are you most looking forward to Noah?” a fan asked the star pitcher.

“Pass,” Syndergaard replied.

Before the trip, Syndergaard made headlines after saying he was “not even the slightest bit looking forward” to going to Syracuse, where the team was appearing as public relations move after recently moving their Triple-A minor league affiliate to the city.

Mets infielder Jeff McNeil, however, was more optimistic.

“I think Noah said, it’s kind of tough to head up there,” McNeil told the New York Post. “But it’s good for all the Mets fans and it’s going to promote the team as well. We’re going to go up there and do the workout and go to DC and be ready.”

