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New York Jets

New York Jets own the longest playoff drought in major North American pro sports after the Sabres clinched

The Sabres ended a 14-year playoff drought, the longest in NHL history, on Saturday

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Misery loves company, but unfortunately for the New York Jets, they don’t have any more company.

With the Buffalo Sabres clinching a playoff berth for the first time in 14 seasons and ending the longest playoff drought in NHL history, the Jets now have sole possession of the longest playoff drought among any team in major North American professional sports.

The last time the Jets made the playoffs was the 2010 season, when they lost in the AFC Championship Game to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Barring a miraculous turnaround, it seems unlikely the Jets will make the playoffs next season.

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New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn reacting on the sidelines at MetLife Stadium

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn reacts during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Dec. 28, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

In Aaron Glenn’s first season as head coach, the team went 3-14 and became the first team in NFL history not to record an interception over the course of the season. At the trade deadline, they traded away star defenders Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams in exchange for draft picks.

Justin Fields only started nine games for the Jets due to injury after being signed last offseason with hopes he could blossom into a starting quarterback. Backup Tyrod Taylor started four games before he was injured, and the team was forced to start undrafted rookie Brady Cook for four games.

The Jets overhauled their quarterback room as they look to retool. They traded Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs; Taylor remains a free agent, while Cook remains on the roster.

SABRES END LONGEST PLAYOFF DROUGHT IN NHL HISTORY, CLINCHING BERTH FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2011

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith warming up on the field at Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Nov. 23, 2025. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/Imagn Images)

The Jets acquired Geno Smith, who spent four seasons with the franchise after being drafted in 2013, from the Las Vegas Raiders to be their starting quarterback.

Smith had a rough season with the Raiders, leading the NFL with 17 interceptions despite missing two games due to injury. He completed 67.4% of his passes for 3,205 yards with 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

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New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn standing on the sidelines during a game.

New York Jets head coach, Aaron Glenn, is shown during the second quarter, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com)

For the Jets to end their playoff drought, they hope their two first-round picks in this year’s draft, No. 2 overall and No. 16 overall, along with Smith and the rest of their free agent class, can turn things around.

If they don’t turn it around, the longest playoff drought in major North American pro sports will continue for another year.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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