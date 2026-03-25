Saints sign former No 2 overall pick Zach Wilson as backup quarterback: reports

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The New Orleans Saints have reportedly made an addition to their quarterback room.

The team signed Zach Wilson to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Wilson, 26, spent last season with the Miami Dolphins and will serve as the backup quarterback to Tyler Shough.

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The Saints will be Wilson’s fourth team in four seasons. He spent the first three years of his career with the New York Jets after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

After three disappointing seasons with the Jets, they traded him to the Denver Broncos in April 2024. The Broncos declined Wilson’s fifth-year option, and after the season he signed with the Dolphins.

Wilson has seen little game action over the last two seasons, not playing at all with the Broncos in 2024. With the Dolphins last season, he appeared in four games, completing 6 of 11 passes for 32 yards.

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With the Jets, Wilson started 33 games, going 12-21 while completing 57% of his passes for 6,293 yards with 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Wilson will join Shough and 2024 fourth-round pick Spencer Rattler in the quarterback room.

Shough impressed in his nine starts last season. The Saints went 5-4 in his starts while Shough completed 67.6% of his passes for 2,384 yards with 10 touchdowns with six interceptions, while rushing for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

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However, Shough battled numerous injuries throughout his college career. He sustained a broken left collarbone in 2021, re-injured that same collarbone in 2022, and broke his fibula in 2023.

The Saints hope he remains healthy as they look to win the NFC South next season and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

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