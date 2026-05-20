Cardinals' Ivan Herrera acknowledges shirtless mob after clubbing walk-off home run over Pirates

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A mob of shirtless fans has taken over in St. Louis.

Ivan Herrera clubbed a three-run home run in the 10th inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 9-6 walk-off win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. As he rounded the bases, Herrera saluted the shirtless fans by pretending to wave his shirt around.

The shirtless fans went viral on Friday and have quickly become a part of the Cardinals’ exciting start to the season.

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During the Cardinals’ 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday, a group of fans made their way to an empty section. About 100 fans first started the movement, and as the game went to extra innings, the entire section was packed with shirtless fans.

When the Cardinals walked off the Royals in the 11th inning, the section went ballistic. Caleb Cummings, a 20-year-old on the Stephen F. Austin club baseball team, came up with the idea, and it has since taken a life of its own.

Cardinals manager Olli Marmol heaped praise on the kids, saying they created an awesome environment.

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"Whoever started that in right field, I'll do whatever I need to do to make sure they come to every game," Marmol said. "Because that was awesome. Not only them, but everybody that showed up today. That was a fun environment."

Marmol stayed true to his word, and he bought tickets for them to stay for the team’s game over the weekend. He even brought them down to the clubhouse after the team’s win on Saturday.

"What you guys did for them was actually pretty damn special. Cause they fed off of it, they loved every second of last night. And then when you all showed up there in about the third, the place went wild," Marmol told the kids in his office on Saturday.

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The shirtless crew returned for the game on Tuesday and brought the same energy. After Herrera stepped on home plate, his teammates immediately started taking off his uniform.

For the Cardinals, it was their fifth walk-off win of the season. The Cardinals (28-19) will look to keep the good vibes up (and their shirts off) when they take on the Pirates (24-24) in the second game of a three-game series on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. ET.

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