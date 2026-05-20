AEW set to host MLB crossover event in July at Twins' stadium

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fresh off a rousing success at the SoFi Center, All Elite Wrestling announced on Tuesday it will host a show at Target Field in Minneapolis this summer – the home of the Minnesota Twins.

It will be the first AEW-MLB crossover event and it will take place on July 10 after the Twins take on the Los Angeles Angels.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

"We are thrilled for AEW to team with the Minnesota Twins for ‘Brawl in the Ballpark’ on Friday, July 10 at Target Field," AEW CEO Tony Khan said in a news release. "The event will mark another unforgettable night of All Elite Wrestling action in an incredible location, and we look forward to showcasing AEW to all Minnesota Twins fans."

AEW received praise for its "Fairway to Hell" event, which took place at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The event essentially took place at a makeshift golf course, which plays host to The Golf League.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Now, AEW will get another chance to bring a unique look to pro wrestling to fans across a broader audience.

"We’re excited to partner with AEW to bring a one-of-a-kind night to Target Field on July 10," Twins Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer Sean Moore added in a news release. "This collaboration is part of our ongoing efforts to create memorable, fan-first experiences that give people even more reasons to enjoy a visit to our ballpark."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

AEW is gearing up for Double or Nothing, which will take place on Sunday in New York.