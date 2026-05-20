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All Elite Wrestling

AEW set to host MLB crossover event in July at Twins' stadium

The 'Brawl in the Ballpark' takes place July 10 after the Twins host the Los Angeles Angels

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Fresh off a rousing success at the SoFi Center, All Elite Wrestling announced on Tuesday it will host a show at Target Field in Minneapolis this summer – the home of the Minnesota Twins.

It will be the first AEW-MLB crossover event and it will take place on July 10 after the Twins take on the Los Angeles Angels.

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Tony Khan speaking at a panel during Collision 2024 in Toronto

Tony Khan, CEO of All Elite Wrestling, speaks at the "How to Build Brand" panel during day one of Collision 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, on June 18, 2024. (Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"We are thrilled for AEW to team with the Minnesota Twins for ‘Brawl in the Ballpark’ on Friday, July 10          at Target Field," AEW CEO Tony Khan said in a news release. "The event will mark another unforgettable night of All Elite Wrestling action in an incredible location, and we look forward to showcasing AEW to all Minnesota Twins fans."

AEW received praise for its "Fairway to Hell" event, which took place at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The event essentially took place at a makeshift golf course, which plays host to The Golf League.

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A general view of Target Field before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins.

A general view of Target Field before the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis, Minn., on May 15, 2026. (Michael Turner/MLB Photos)

Now, AEW will get another chance to bring a unique look to pro wrestling to fans across a broader audience.

"We’re excited to partner with AEW to bring a one-of-a-kind night to Target Field on July 10," Twins Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer Sean Moore added in a news release. "This collaboration is part of our ongoing efforts to create memorable, fan-first experiences that give people even more reasons to enjoy a visit to our ballpark."

A general view of the AEW stage at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio

A general view of the AEW stage prior to AEW Collision on June 15 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

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AEW is gearing up for Double or Nothing, which will take place on Sunday in New York.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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