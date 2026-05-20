Yankees' Aaron Boone furiously yells at umpire over catch during win over Blue Jays, gets ejected

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New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected from Tuesday night’s 5-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays for arguing over whether a catch was actually made by Daulton Varsho.

The heated moment occurred in the seventh inning. Varsho was credited with an out on a diving catch in center field off the bat of Jazz Chisholm Jr. Boone had already lost a challenge earlier in the game and couldn’t have made another one after the play was made.

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Boone made himself clear that he thought Varsho had trapped the ball instead of making the catch cleanly. He argued with umpire Brennan Miller, who was on the receiving end of the famous "savages in the box" rant won Boone the hearts of Yankees fans in 2019.

He appeared to yell, "Nice job!" at Miller before rushing out of the dugout.

"I thought there were two missed calls tonight," he said after the game, via MLB.com. "I thought Anthony (Volpe) was safe at second base, and then I thought the ball was trapped in the outfield, and we didn’t have a challenge in that spot.

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"That being said, I probably overreacted to it a little bit. I kind of snapped on it a little bit because I felt there were two calls, and then when you can’t challenge because you feel like one’s already been missed – I didn’t control myself very well."

Still, New York was able to close the door on Toronto for the win.

Ben Rice hit a two-run home run to break a 3-3 tie. Ryan McMahon tied the game with a three-run home run off Dylan Cease.

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It was the 48th time Boone had been ejected from a game as a manager, and the second this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.