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New York Yankees

Yankees' Aaron Boone furiously yells at umpire over catch during win over Blue Jays, gets ejected

Boone said he thought two calls were missed but had already used his challenge earlier in the game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected from Tuesday night’s 5-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays for arguing over whether a catch was actually made by Daulton Varsho.

The heated moment occurred in the seventh inning. Varsho was credited with an out on a diving catch in center field off the bat of Jazz Chisholm Jr. Boone had already lost a challenge earlier in the game and couldn’t have made another one after the play was made.

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New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone yelling at umpire during baseball game.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone yells at the umpire and is ejected during the top of the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in New York on May 19, 2026. (Heather Khalifa/AP)

Boone made himself clear that he thought Varsho had trapped the ball instead of making the catch cleanly. He argued with umpire Brennan Miller, who was on the receiving end of the famous "savages in the box" rant won Boone the hearts of Yankees fans in 2019.

He appeared to yell, "Nice job!" at Miller before rushing out of the dugout.

"I thought there were two missed calls tonight," he said after the game, via MLB.com. "I thought Anthony (Volpe) was safe at second base, and then I thought the ball was trapped in the outfield, and we didn’t have a challenge in that spot.

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Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho holding out a baseball during a game.

Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho holds out the ball after a catch during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in New York on May 19, 2026. (Heather Khalifa/AP)

"That being said, I probably overreacted to it a little bit. I kind of snapped on it a little bit because I felt there were two calls, and then when you can’t challenge because you feel like one’s already been missed – I didn’t control myself very well."

Still, New York was able to close the door on Toronto for the win.

Ben Rice hit a two-run home run to break a 3-3 tie. Ryan McMahon tied the game with a three-run home run off Dylan Cease.

New York Yankees' Ben Rice reacting at home plate after hitting a home run.

New York Yankees' Ben Rice reacts at home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in New York on May 19, 2026. (Heather Khalifa/AP)

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It was the 48th time Boone had been ejected from a game as a manager, and the second this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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