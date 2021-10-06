Nets losing hope Kyrie Irving will get vaccinated, preparing for possible absence from home games: report

The Brooklyn Nets are beginning to lose hope that star guard Kyrie Irving will be available for home games amid concern over his vaccine status, according to a report.

Sources told ESPN that Irving’s decision to get vaccinated remains "unclear" as the season start nears and that the team has not made a decision regarding his status as a "part-time player" if he remains unvaccinated.

NUGGETS' MICHAEL PORTER JR. DOESN'T ‘FEEL COMFORTABLE’ WITH COVID VACCINE, WOULDN'T SUPPORT LEAGUE MANDATE

The NBA said last month that players who are unable to attend games because of local mandates will not be paid for those games. This policy specifically impacts players in New York and San Francisco.

According to the report, the Nets were optimistic that Irving would get vaccinated but sources said that "hope is waning" and there is a possibility that they will be without him for home games and practices "for the foreseeable future."

Irving missed out attending the Nets' media day in person last month because of his vaccination status. When reporters asked him about it, Irving urged the media to respect his privacy.

Team owner Joe Tsai said last week that while he respects Irving’s personal decision, the superstar needs to remember what the ultimate goal is.

"So Kyrie talks about it as a sort of personal choice issue, which I respect," Tsai told the New York Post . "But we all need to not forget that our goal. What is our goal this year? What’s our purpose this year? It’s very, very clear: Win a championship. And the championship team needs to have everybody pulling the same direction."

Tsai added that he remains hopeful Irving will "play fully."

According to ESPN, Irving could miss out on around $380,000 for every missed home game.