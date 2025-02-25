Netflix's 'Full Swing' captures inside look at Scottie Scheffler's arrest before PGA Championship

Season 3 of Netflix's "Full Swing" is out now, and it gave golf fans everywhere an inside look at one of the wildest stories the sport has ever seen.

While on his way to his second round of the PGA Championship in May, World No. 1 and reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was arrested and faced four charges, including assaulting a police officer.

It stemmed from a fatal accident outside Valhalla Golf Club while Scheffler was attempting to get to the course with a large security presence due to the accident.

Scheffler later called it a "big misunderstanding."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Netflix acquired additional footage of Scheffler's arrest, including bodycam footage.

"I'm terribly sorry. I'm just trying to get to my tee time. I'll keep my arms back there, I promise," Scheffler said as he was handcuffed.

Other footage shows Scheffler asking someone to "please help" him, and he asked another officer if they were "able to just talk for a second."

"Are you guys aware that I'm playing in the golf tournament?" Scheffler added. Apparently, one officer was not.

"I assume you're pretty good if you're playing in the PGA," an officer said.

Scheffler humbly replied, "Yeah, I'm all right."

"I'll be honest. I didn't think this was a position I'd ever be in," Scheffler told an officer on his way back to Valhalla.

"Usually, people never do," the officer replied.

Scheffler even cracked a joke that he only wanted mouthwash, as "I try not to drink too much before I go play golf at 8 a.m."

"I didn't know you were the No. 1 in the world right now. You're too casual to be No. 1 player in the world," an officer said while escorting Scheffler to the course.

"I think that's why they're so surprised I was arrested," the golfer replied.

Scheffler was later booked and released and made it to the course with time to spare.

"I was freaking out because I somehow went from driving to the golf course to a jail cell, and I still don't really know how that happened exactly. I don't think it really ever felt real," Scheffler told producers for the documentary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Less than two weeks later, all the charges against Scheffler were dropped. And he casually shot a 66 just hours after his arrest. He sputtered a bit in his final two rounds, but he still managed to tie for eighth at 13-under for the weekend.

Xander Schauffele won his first of two majors in his career, the second being the Open Championship later that July.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.