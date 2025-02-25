Expand / Collapse search
Netflix's 'Full Swing' captures inside look at Scottie Scheffler's arrest before PGA Championship

'I assume you're pretty good if you're playing in the PGA,' officer said

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Season 3 of Netflix's "Full Swing" is out now, and it gave golf fans everywhere an inside look at one of the wildest stories the sport has ever seen.

While on his way to his second round of the PGA Championship in May, World No. 1 and reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was arrested and faced four charges, including assaulting a police officer.

It stemmed from a fatal accident outside Valhalla Golf Club while Scheffler was attempting to get to the course with a large security presence due to the accident. 

Scheffler later called it a "big misunderstanding."

Scottie Scheffler arrest

Scottie Scheffler was arrested and charged. (AP/Louisville Department of Corrections)

Netflix acquired additional footage of Scheffler's arrest, including bodycam footage.

"I'm terribly sorry. I'm just trying to get to my tee time. I'll keep my arms back there, I promise," Scheffler said as he was handcuffed.

Other footage shows Scheffler asking someone to "please help" him, and he asked another officer if they were "able to just talk for a second."

"Are you guys aware that I'm playing in the golf tournament?" Scheffler added. Apparently, one officer was not.

"I assume you're pretty good if you're playing in the PGA," an officer said.

Scheffler humbly replied, "Yeah, I'm all right."

"I'll be honest. I didn't think this was a position I'd ever be in," Scheffler told an officer on his way back to Valhalla.

"Usually, people never do," the officer replied.

Scheffler even cracked a joke that he only wanted mouthwash, as "I try not to drink too much before I go play golf at 8 a.m."

Scottie Scheffler after 2nd round

Scottie Scheffler of the United States speaks to the media during a press conference during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club May 17, 2024, in Louisville.  (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

"I didn't know you were the No. 1 in the world right now. You're too casual to be No. 1 player in the world," an officer said while escorting Scheffler to the course.

"I think that's why they're so surprised I was arrested," the golfer replied.

Scheffler was later booked and released and made it to the course with time to spare.

"I was freaking out because I somehow went from driving to the golf course to a jail cell, and I still don't really know how that happened exactly. I don't think it really ever felt real," Scheffler told producers for the documentary.

Scottie Scheffler in the 2nd round

Golfer Scottie Scheffler on the 18th green at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville May 17, 2024. (Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network)

Less than two weeks later, all the charges against Scheffler were dropped. And he casually shot a 66 just hours after his arrest. He sputtered a bit in his final two rounds, but he still managed to tie for eighth at 13-under for the weekend.

Xander Schauffele won his first of two majors in his career, the second being the Open Championship later that July.

