NCAA investigates after Dabo Swinney raises transfer portal tampering accusations against Ole Miss

Just one day before the transfer portal window closed for players who competed in the national championship, Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney sounded the alarm over what he sees as a lack of governance in the sport.

During a wide-ranging news conference, Swinney specifically raised concerns about Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding’s alleged repeated, unauthorized contact with Clemson linebacker Luke Ferrelli. Swinney suggested Golding was working to get Ferrelli’s name into the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, the NCAA contacted Clemson about Swinney's accusations and launched an investigation.

"The NCAA will investigate any credible allegations of tampering and expect full cooperation from all involved as is required by NCAA rules," NCAA vice president of enforcement Jon Duncan said in the statement obtained by The Athletic. "We will not comment further on any ongoing investigation."

The newly adopted 15-day window for other FBS and FCS athletes, including graduate transfers, opens the day after the CFP quarterfinals end. There are built-in exceptions for players who experience a head coaching change.

"This is a whole other level of tampering," Swinney said in reference to Ole Miss' alleged communication with Ferrelli. "It's total hypocrisy. ... This is a really sad state of affairs. We have a broken system, and if there are no consequences for tampering, then we have no rules, and we have no governance."

Ferrelli, a highly sought-after recruit, elected to enter the portal in January. He did visit Ole Miss but eventually agreed to a contract and enrolled in classes at Clemson. However, shortly after classes at Clemson started, Swinney said football team general manager Jordan Sorrells said "Ole Miss was going hard" after the linebacker.

Sorrells later asked an Ole Miss official to get the school to end all communication with Ferrelli. According to Swinney, the Ole Miss official made it clear he did not support tampering. On Jan. 15, Ferrelli asked to be entered into the portal with the intention of transferring to Ole Miss.

The next day, Clemson submitted a complaint to the NCAA detailing alleged "blatant" tampering. As of Friday, Clemson athletic director Graham Neff made it clear that legal action was not off the table.

"I'm not trying to get anybody fired, but when is enough enough?" Swinney said. "If we have rules, and tampering is a rule, then there should be a consequence for that. And shame on the adults if we're not going to hold each other accountable."

Swinney expressed concern about the message unchecked tampering could send to future college football players.

"This is not about a linebacker at Clemson," he said. "I don't want anyone on our team that doesn't want to be here. But it's about the next kid and the next kid and the message that's being sent with just blatant tampering being allowed to happen without consequences. This isn't about our program. It's about college football."

Swinney said the current college football climate invites misconduct and must be fixed. The two-time national championship-winning coach backed moving the transfer portal window from January to the spring. He also called for spring football to resemble an NFL team's OTAs and proposed limits on free transfers.

Fox News Digital contacted Ole Miss' athletic department for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

A record 4,900 FBS players and more than 3,200 FCS student-athletes entered the transfer portal during the 2024-25 academic year.

